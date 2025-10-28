

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - Shinhan Financial Group Co. Ltd. (SHG) on Tuesday reported a rise in net profit for the nine-month period.



For the nine-month period to September 30, the company posted a net profit of KRW 4.460 trillion, higher than KRW 4.044 trillion in the same period last year. Operating income moved up to KRW 7.417 trillion from the prior year's KRW 7.181 trillion.



Non-interest income stood at KRW 3.169 trillion as against KRW 3.021 trillion a year ago. Interest income was KRW 8.666 trillion, higher than KRW 8.492 trillion in 2024. Operating income before expenses improved to KRW 11.835 trillion from last year's KRW 11.514 trillion.



