

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Capgemini (CAP.PA) reported third quarter consolidated revenues of 5.39 billion euros, up 0.3% year-on-year on a reported basis, and up 2.9% at constant exchange rates. Bookings were 5.16 billion euros, an increase of 1.5% at constant exchange rates. For the first nine months, revenues were 16.5 billion euros, up 1.0% at constant exchange rates, and down 0.1% on a reported basis.



For 2025, the company now projects: revenue growth of 2.0% to 2.5% at constant currency, revised from previous outlook of between a decline of 1.0% to an increase of 1.0%; and operating margin of 13.3% to 13.4%, updated from prior guidance of 13.3% to 13.5%.



