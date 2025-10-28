

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Consumer sentiment from Germany and business confidence from Italy are the major economic reports due on Tuesday.



At 3.00 am ET, the market research group GfK is slated to issue Germany's consumer sentiment survey results. The consumer confidence index is forecast to rise to -22.0 in November from -22.3 in October.



Also, Statistics Sweden is set to issue monthly foreign trade data for September.



At 5.00 am ET, Italy's statistical office ISTAT publishes business and consumer confidence survey results.



In the meantime, the European Central Bank publishes Bank Lending Survey results.



