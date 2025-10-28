Das Instrument 5YW CA07135M2031 BATTERY X METALS INC. EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 28.10.2025

The instrument 5YW CA07135M2031 BATTERY X METALS INC. EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 28.10.2025



Das Instrument 7M5 GB0007325078 RENOLD PLC LS-,05 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 28.10.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 29.10.2025

The instrument 7M5 GB0007325078 RENOLD PLC LS-,05 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 28.10.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 29.10.2025



Das Instrument QM30 US66982D1046 NOVA MINERALS SPONS.ADR EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 28.10.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 29.10.2025

The instrument QM30 US66982D1046 NOVA MINERALS SPONS.ADR EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 28.10.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 29.10.2025



Das Instrument HBQ NO0010598683 HOFSETH BIOCARE NK 0,01 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 28.10.2025

The instrument HBQ NO0010598683 HOFSETH BIOCARE NK 0,01 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 28.10.2025





