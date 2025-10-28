Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 28, 2025) - Sienna Resources Inc. (TSXV: SIEN) (FSE: A418KR), (the "Company" or "Sienna") is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated October 17, 2025, it has completed the first tranche of its private placement (the "Financing"), pursuant to which it issued an aggregate of 15,322,001 units (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.12 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $1,838,640. Each Unit is comprised of one common share (each, a "Share") and one transferrable share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one Share (each, a "Warrant Share") at a price of $0.17 per Warrant Share until October 27, 2030.

The Company paid cash finder's fees of $78,111 and issued 591,543 non-transferrable share purchase warrants (the "Finder's Warrants") to certain finders as a finder's fee in connection with the Financing. Each Finder's Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one Share (each, a "Finder's Warrant Share") at a price of $0.17 per Finder's Warrant Share until October 27, 2027.

All securities issued in connection with the Financing are subject to a statutory hold period that expires on February 28, 2026.

Net proceeds from the financing are expected to be used towards general working capital as well as evaluating and working on existing projects, including expected drill programs for gold and lithium. The Financing is subject to final approval of TSX Venture Exchange.

Jason Gigliotti, President of Sienna stated, "We are pleased to announce the successful completion of the first portion of the placement. The funds raised are more than sufficient to cover the costs of multiple work programs and to support a robust marketing budget. We want to thank our subscribers for their continued support. We remain committed to ensuring that this placement benefits all shareholders, drives future growth for Sienna, and maximizes shareholder value."

The next tranche of the financing is expected to close shortly. If you have any questions regarding this placement, please contact Jason Gigliotti directly at info@siennaresources.com or call 604.897.7440.

None of the securities issued have been registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act"), and none of them may be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the 1933 Act. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any state where such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful.

