

OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Norway-based energy business Aker BP ASA (AKRBP) on Tuesday announced 99.531 percent as the price of its offering of 5.25 percent Senior Notes due 2035 to raise $1 billion.



Interest on the notes would be payable semi-annually.



The company intends to use the net proceeds of the offering for general corporate purposes, it said in a statement.



The offering is expected to close on or about October 30.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News