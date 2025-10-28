OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Norway-based energy business Aker BP ASA (AKRBP) on Tuesday announced 99.531 percent as the price of its offering of 5.25 percent Senior Notes due 2035 to raise $1 billion.
Interest on the notes would be payable semi-annually.
The company intends to use the net proceeds of the offering for general corporate purposes, it said in a statement.
The offering is expected to close on or about October 30.
Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
© 2025 AFX News