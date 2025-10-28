Binding term sheet signed for the acquisition of the global patent portfolio of a US-based AI robotics company.

With this acquisition, Circus becomes the global IP leader in AI robotics for autonomous supply systems across both commercial and defense sectors, expanding its total portfolio to nearly 40 patents.

The portfolio includes patents in the United States and Europe, covering core technologies in robotics and AI control for autonomous systems, which will be integrated into Circus' CA-M and CA-1 AI robots.

Circus SE (ISIN: DE000A2YN355 Symbol: CA1), a global technology leader in AI robotics for autonomous nutrition systems and defense supply, announced the acquisition of one of the leading global patent portfolios in autonomous supply systems from a US-based AI robotics company.

The portfolio comprises 30 international patents, registered in the United States and Europe, covering key technologies in AI-based control and optimization algorithms ("Nutrition Profiling"), as well as autonomous robotics and sensor systems related to food handling.

With this acquisition, Circus becomes the world's leading IP holder for AI robotics in autonomous nutrition and defense supply systems, securing a strategic and technological leadership position in one of the world's fastest-growing future markets.

In addition to this acquisition, Circus recently announced the filing of six new patents for the CA-M AI robot in the defense sector, advancing development of the CA-M defense robot. Together with this acquisition, Circus now holds nearly 40 international patents, representing one of the most extensive global patent portfolios in AI-powered systems for autonomous supply infrastructures.

This IP strength not only establishes sustainable barriers to entry for competitors but also lays the foundation for long-term global technological leadership. The newly acquired patents will directly contribute to the next generation of Circus AI robotics, including the CA-1, the company's commercial autonomous product, and the CA-M, its AI-driven autonomous supply system for the defense sector. Furthermore, the expanded IP portfolio enables Circus to develop additional products and technologies based on AI robotics that extend beyond its current product range.

Nikolas Bullwinkel, CEO of Circus, commented: "At a time when AI robotics is redefining entire industries, intellectual property and patents are the key currency of technological leadership. With this acquisition, we are expanding our portfolio with some of the most advanced technologies in our product field. This not only strengthens our global competitiveness but positions Circus as a defining force in shaping the next industrial revolution."

This acquisition follows Circus' recent announcement to begin series production of the CA-M AI robot for the defense sector in Europe next year, alongside the global rollout and ongoing serial production of the CA-1 in commercial infrastructures.

The acquisition will be executed as a cash transaction and is subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory and board approvals. Both parties have agreed to maintain confidentiality regarding the purchase price.

Completion of the transaction is expected within the current calendar year. The name of the company will be disclosed upon closing of the transaction for competitive reasons.

About Circus SE

Circus SE (XETRA: CA1) is a global AI and robotics company developing autonomous systems for food supply in both civilian and defense sectors. Its flagship robot, the patented CA-1, is the world's first fully autonomous food production robot, now in serial production. Powered by proprietary embodied AI, Circus delivers industrial-scale, high-reliability meal output with minimal human input. Headquartered in Munich, the company is building the global infrastructure for autonomous food supply on a mission to fuel humanity.

