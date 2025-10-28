

THE HAGUE (dpa-AFX) - Koninklijke KPN N.V. (KPN, KKPNY.PK, KPN.AS), a Dutch telecom company, on Tuesday reported a rise in third-quarter earnings and revenue, helped by the performance of all segments.



For the three-month period, the Group posted a net income of EUR 237 million, higher than EUR 231 million in the same period last year. Operating income was EUR 369 million as against the prior year's EUR 367 million. Excluding items, EBITDA AL stood at EUR 672 million, compared with EUR 643 million in the previous year.



Excluding items, revenue was EUR 1.455 billion, up from EUR 1.420 billion in the previous year.



Looking ahead, the company has reaffirmed its full-year 2025 outlook with service revenue growth of around 3%, adjusted EBITDA AL of over EUR 2.630 billion, and capex of approximately EUR 1.25 billion.



KPN intends to pay a regular dividend of 18.2 cents per share over 2025.



