

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Nomura Holdings, Inc. reported 6-month net income attributable to shareholders of 196.6 billion yen, up 17.5% from last year. Net income per share was 64.53 yen, compared to 54.58 yen. Income before income taxes was 296.9 billion yen for the six months ended September 30, 2025.



Net revenue was 1.04 trillion yen, up 10.8% from prior year. Non-interest expenses increased by 5.7% from the same period in the prior year to 741.9 billion yen.



