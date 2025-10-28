

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Advantest Corporation (ATEYY), a manufacturer of automatic test equipment, on Tuesday reported a sharp rise in profit and revenue for the first half, driven by strong business growth .



Profit before income taxes surged 148.8% to 230.517 billion from 92.645 billion a year earlier.



Operating income jumped 145% to 232.435 billion from 94.859 billion last year.



Net income climbed 144.9% to 169.813 billion from 69.343 billion, with earnings per share increasing to 232.19 from 93.92 a year ago.



Net sales rose 60% to 526.733 billion from 329.206 billion, supported by strong demand.



For the full year, the company expects net sales of 950 billion, an increase of 21.8% from the previous year. Net income is expected to climb 70.6% to 275.000 billion, with basic earnings per share estimated at 378.06.



