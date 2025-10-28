Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 28.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Atomkraft feiert Comeback: Uran wird wieder zum strategischen Rohstoff - Anleger stehen Schlange
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 890963 | ISIN: NL0000009082 | Ticker-Symbol: KPN
Tradegate
28.10.25 | 10:34
4,030 Euro
-2,02 % -0,083
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
EURONEXT-100
AEX
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
KONINKLIJKE KPN NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KONINKLIJKE KPN NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,0144,01610:49
4,0154,01710:49
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.10.2025 07:36 Uhr
34 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Koninklijke KPN N.V.: KPN maintains commercial momentum; on track to reach FY outlook

  • Group service revenue growth (+1.7% y-on-y in Q3 2025), driven by all segments
  • Consumer service revenues grew 1.1% y-on-y, supported by continued solid broadband (+11k) and postpaid (+47k) net adds
  • Business service revenues increased 1.4% y-on-y, driven by SME and LCE
  • Continued Wholesale service revenue growth (+5.2% y-on-y), mainly driven by sponsored roaming
  • Adj. EBITDA AL +4.4% y-on-y in Q3 2025, of which +2.6% IPR benefit, +1.1% Althio and -1.7% holiday provision effect
  • YTD FCF generation at € 606m, or +12% y-on-y
  • Leading the Dutch fiber market, adding 74k HP and 82k HC to fiber footprint (incl. Glaspoort)
  • On track to reach FY outlook; strategy update planned on November 5th

Program

12:45 CET: Registration of attendees
13:00 CET: Webcast

The webcast and documents can be accessed via our website ir.kpn.com

Formal disclosures:

Royal KPN N.V.
Head of IR: Matthijs van Leijenhorst
Inside information: Yes
Topic: Q3 2025 Results
28/10/2025; 7:30h
KPN-N


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.