Koninklijke KPN N.V.: KPN maintains commercial momentum; on track to reach FY outlook

Group service revenue growth (+1.7% y-on-y in Q3 2025), driven by all segments

Consumer service revenues grew 1.1% y-on-y, supported by continued solid broadband (+11k) and postpaid (+47k) net adds

Business service revenues increased 1.4% y-on-y, driven by SME and LCE

Continued Wholesale service revenue growth (+5.2% y-on-y), mainly driven by sponsored roaming

Adj. EBITDA AL +4.4% y-on-y in Q3 2025, of which +2.6% IPR benefit, +1.1% Althio and -1.7% holiday provision effect

YTD FCF generation at € 606m, or +12% y-on-y

Leading the Dutch fiber market, adding 74k HP and 82k HC to fiber footprint (incl. Glaspoort)

On track to reach FY outlook; strategy update planned on November 5th

