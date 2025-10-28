

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Samsung C&T reported third quarter net profit of 885 billion Korean won compared to 560 billion won, last year. Operating profit increased to 994 billion won from 736 billion won. Operating margin was 9.8% compared to 7.1%, previous year.



Third quarter sales were 10.15 trillion Korean won compared to 10.31 trillion won, prior year. E&C sales were 3.09 trillion won compared to 4.48 trillion won.



The company noted that the figures are consolidated earnings estimates based on K-IFRS.



