EMCORE Asset Management Selects Premialab for Strategic Partnership

LONDON, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- EMCORE Asset Management, a specialist in liquid alternatives, convertible bonds, and bespoke derivative strategies, announces a strategic partnership with Premialab, a leading provider of quantitative analytics and factor intelligence, to deliver advanced, data-driven insights to institutional clients.

EMCORE's rule-based, quantitative overlay strategies are designed to support investors in meeting their strategic and tactical asset allocation (SAA/TAA) objectives through funded and unfunded solutions that seek to generate additional alpha or reduce portfolio volatility.

By leveraging Premialab's advanced analytics platform and Pure Factors benchmarks, EMCORE will gain unique insights into the comparative performance of its strategy offering vs the wider quant industry. The partnership also provides existing and prospective EMCORE clients access to independent and comprehensive ex-ante risk analytics, further strengthening EMCORE's ability to design and implement highly tailored, systematic derivative solutions aligned with institutional investors' objectives and fitting for their portfolios.

In addition, EMCORE's investment strategies will be added on the Premialab platform, which aggregates the largest global databases of quantitative investment strategies (QIS), sourced from leading banks and asset managers worldwide.

Stephan Knuser, Founder and Managing Partner at EMCORE Asset Management, said:

"Our clients and their evolving needs remain at the heart of everything we do. Partnering with Premialab allows us to equip investors with powerful tools to assess risk, optimise portfolios, and pursue sustainable, risk-adjusted returns. This collaboration underscores our commitment to delivering innovative investment solutions on a global scale."

Adrien Géliot, CEO of Premialab, commented:

"Institutional demand for liquid, transparent, and cost-efficient strategies continues to accelerate, with quantitative strategies becoming central to this transformation. Premialab's role is to provide the clarity and intelligence investors need in this evolving landscape. We are delighted to partner with EMCORE to make systematic strategies more accessible to institutional investors."

Premialab's multi-asset, multi-region platform handles over 15 million data points daily across more than 6,000 investible systematic strategies, representing client assets under management of approximately USD 20 trillion. Its proprietary dataset and analytics provide detailed risk decomposition, factor attribution, and scenario-based analysis - enabling investors to make better allocation decisions.

About Premialab

Premialab is the leading independent platform that collaborates with leading investment banks and institutional investors globally, providing data, analytics, and risk solutions for systematic, factor, and multi-asset strategies. With offices in London, Paris, New York, Hong Kong, Dubai and Sydney, the company has forged strong partnerships with the top 18 investment banks, asset managers, pension funds, sovereign wealth funds and insurance companies globally. For more information, please visit: www.premialab.com.

About EMCORE Asset Management

EMCORE Asset Management is a specialist asset manager focused on liquid alternatives, convertible bonds, and bespoke derivative strategies. Serving institutional and professional investors worldwide, EMCORE combines traditional asset management with advanced quantitative methods to deliver sustainable, risk-adjusted returns aligned with client objectives.

