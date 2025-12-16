EMCORE Corporation: EMCORE Environmental Test Services Officially Launches in Budd Lake, New Jersey

BUDD LAKE, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / December 16, 2025 / Emcore Space & Navigation, LLC is proud to announce the opening of EMCORE Environmental Test Services, located at our Budd Lake, New Jersey facility. This expansion underscores Emcore's commitment to delivering advanced testing solutions and supporting customers with state-of-the-art environmental test capabilities. Located only 45 minutes from both New York City and Newark Airport, our facility is ideally situated for any customer.

Our Test Lab is equipped to handle a wide range of rigorous testing requirements, leveraging Emcore's AS9100 and ISO 10012 certifications to ensure the highest standards of quality and reliability. The lab features:

Thermal Vacuum Chambers for space and aerospace simulation

Combined Shock, Vibration, and Temperature Testing for durability validation

Thermal Shock and Humidity Testing for environmental resilience

Digital Acquisition Software for precise data capture and analysis

Customers benefit from flexible engagement options: Emcore can generate comprehensive validation reports, or clients may choose to conduct and oversee their own testing in-house at our facility. "The launch of EMCORE Environmental Test Services represents a significant milestone for Emcore," said Ryan Giuffre, Emcore's Business Unit Manager. "By combining advanced equipment, certified processes, and customer-focused flexibility, we are enabling our partners to validate their products with confidence and efficiency." This new capability enhances Emcore's position as a trusted partner in aerospace, defense, and high-reliability industries, providing customers with the assurance that their products can withstand the most demanding environments.

For more info visit: emcore.com/services

About Emcore

Emcore LLC is a leading provider of advanced technologies and solutions for aerospace, defense, and industrial applications. With a commitment to innovation, quality, and customer success, Emcore continues to deliver products and services that meet the highest standards of performance and reliability.

CONTACT:

Kenneth Machado

kenneth_machado@emcore.com

SOURCE: EMCORE Corporation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/aerospace-and-defense/emcore-environmental-test-services-officially-launches-in-budd-lake-new-jerse-1117999