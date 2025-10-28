Taaleri Oyj: Taaleri's continuing earnings increased by 4.2% in the third quarter - changes in the fair value of the investment portfolio positively impacted revenue and operating profit

28.10.2025 08:00:00 EET | Taaleri Oyj | Interim report (Q1 and Q3)

TAALERI PLC | STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE | 28 OCTOBER 2025 AT 8:00 (EET)

Taaleri's continuing earnings increased by 4.2% in the third quarter - changes in the fair value of the investment portfolio positively impacted revenue and operating profit





July-September 2025

Continuing earnings grew by 4.2% to EUR 10.1 (9.7) million. The Private Asset Management segment's continuing earnings grew by 8.1% to EUR 6.7 (6.2) million, and the Garantia segment's continuing earnings remained at the same level as in the comparison period, EUR 3.3 (3.3) million.

Performance fees were EUR 0.0 (0.0) million, and net income from investment operations was EUR 10.5 (11.4) million, of which fair value changes in Investment segment EUR 7.4 (-0.4) million.

Revenue increased by 6.5% to EUR 23.0 (21.6) million.

Operating profit was EUR 15.3 (14.7) million, corresponding to 66.6% (67.9) of revenue.

Earnings per share were EUR 0.43 (0.39).

January-September 2025

Continuing earnings remained at the previous year's level, EUR 30.0 (30.0) million. The Private Asset Management segment's continuing earnings grew by 15.4% to EUR 21.1 (18.3) million, but the Garantia segment's continuing earnings declined by 18.7% to EUR 8.5 (10.5) million.

Performance fees were EUR 0.0 (0.0) million, and net income from investment operations was EUR 11.0 (18.8) million, of which fair value changes in Investment segment EUR 6.1 (-0.2) million.

Revenue fell by 12.0% to EUR 44.5 (50.6) million.

Operating profit was EUR 20.3 (28.6) million, corresponding to 45.6% (56.7) of revenue.

The assets under management in the Private Asset Management segment remained at the turn-of-the-year level of EUR 2.7 (31 December 2024: 2.7) billion.

Earnings per share were EUR 0.52 (0.76).

This Interim Statement has not been prepared in accordance with IAS 34. The information presented is unaudited. Unless otherwise stated, the figures in parentheses refer to the corresponding period of the previous year. The key figures regarding the Consolidated Income Statement presented in the explanatory part of this Interim Statement have been calculated on the basis of the Group's segment reporting, unless otherwise stated.

Review by CEO Ilkka Laurila

We launched our clarified strategy and updated long-term targets during the third quarter of the year. Taaleri's strategic focus areas include capturing Garantia's full potential through increased brand awareness and new partnerships, expanding the Private Asset Management business by scaling products within its existing strategies and launching new ones, and fully capitalising on return opportunities within current investments through development capital while selectively exploring new investment prospects to optimise capital deployment. We seek to selectively utilise mergers and acquisitions to support the execution of our growth strategy. To advance the strategy, we are placing greater emphasis on increasing Garantia's market share and scaling our private asset funds, alongside the selective launch of new funds. With the updated strategy and new management structure, we are taking a more active role in value creation across the lifecycle of our development capital investments. We will also provide investors with greater transparency into the development of these investments to enable an improved assessment of their value progression.

During the quarter, there were significant changes in the fair values of the Investment segment's investments. These changes were influenced by the recent operational developments and financing arrangements of certain portfolio companies. The most notable positive change in fair value was booked for a direct wind farm investment in Texas, in which Taaleri SolarWind II Fund is also an owner. During the quarter, the wind farm's fair value assessment shifted from acquisition cost to net asset value reported in the fund report.

Operating profit for the third quarter increased slightly compared to the strong reference period, primarily due to growth in continuing earnings within the Private Asset Management segment and changes in the fair value of the Investments segment's investments. Group's continuing earnings increased by 4.2% to EUR 10.1 million. The Private Asset Management segment delivered solid continuing earnings growth, while Garantia's continuing earnings remained at the level of the comparison period. The operating profit of EUR 15.3 million for the quarter was largely attributable to positive fair value changes in Taaleri's investment portfolio, resulting in an operating profit margin of 66.6%.

Active management in private asset funds

The fundraising period for Taaleri SolarWind III Fund, Finland's largest infrastructure fund, has been extended until year-end to allow a major investor to complete its decision-making process. We expect the fund to continue growing. Additionally, a EUR 70 million co-investment commitment enhances the fund's investment capacity. The fund continues to invest in projects within its development portfolio. Taaleri Wind II, Wind III, and SolarWind Funds are in the divestment phase, with exits actively pursued in a challenging market environment.

Other private asset management focused on advancing their respective strategies. Eden Living, a joint venture between Taaleri and Finland's largest pension insurer Keva, completed its second investment in a residential development in Kivenlahti, Espoo. The bioindustry business executed its sixth growth investment from the Taaleri Bioindustry I Fund into Finnish Food Factory Oy, a producer of plant-based foods, and focused on active value creation as the fund nears the end of its investment phase. The co-invested production facility in Joensuu is producing test batches of torrefied biomass for customers as it is refining its production process.

Garantia delivers a stable performance

The volume of new residential mortgages issued in Finland increased compared to the reference period, and Garantia's market position in mortgage guarantees has strengthened significantly during 2025. Garantia's insurance service result grew slightly in the third quarter to EUR 3.5 million. Net investment income recognised through profit or loss amounted to EUR 3.1 million. Record-breaking stock market performance at the end of the quarter had a positive impact on Garantia's investment activities, although the result fell slightly short of the exceptionally strong investment income recorded in the third quarter of the comparison period.

We increased transparency of the Investments segment

As part of the early autumn strategy update, we reorganised the business within the Investments segment. The segment includes development capital investments, balance sheet investments into Taaleri funds, and other investments. The investment activities are now driven by a renewed team actively identifying new investment opportunities in line with the updated process. Going forward, Taaleri will report more extensively on the progress of its most significant development capital investments. Segment revenue increased slightly from the strong reference period to EUR 8.0 million, mainly due to changes in the fair value of investments. Changes were both positive and negative. Active development of development capital projects continues.

In line with our refined strategy, we are pursuing determined growth across all three business segments. We continue to work purposefully based on our strategic priorities and see significant opportunities to develop the business by identifying and executing new growth initiatives.

Key figures

Group key figures 7-9/2025 7-9/2024 Change, % 1-9/2025 1-9/2024 Change, % 1-12/2024 Earnings key figures Continuing earnings, EUR million 10.1 9.7 4.2 30.0 30.0 0.1 40.4 Performance fees, EUR million - - - - - - 1.8 Net income from investment operations, EUR million 10.5 11.4 -8.1 11.0 18.8 -41.6 25.9 Revenue, EUR million 23.0 21.6 6.5 44.5 50.6 -12.0 70.5 Operating profit, EUR million 15.3 14.7 4.5 20.3 28.6 -29.2 38.0 Operating profit, % 66.6 67.9 45.6 56.7 53.9 Operating profit from continuing earnings, EUR million 3.9 3.2 21.7 9.1 9.9 -8.9 11.5 Profit for the period, EUR million 14.0 13.1 7.1 16.9 24.1 -29.8 32.5 Return on equity, annualised % 26.6 26.3 10.4 15.4 15.3 Return on equity at fair value, annualised % 28.8 30.4 11.7 17.6 16.7 Balance sheet key figures Equity ratio, % 72.0 68.7 72.0 68.7 73.8 Other key figures FTE (full-time equivalents), at the end of the period 129 129 -0.2 129 129 -0.2 129 Assets under management in Private Asset Management segment, BEUR 2.7 2.6 2.7 2.6 2.7 Guarantee insurance portfolio, BEUR 1.7 1.7 1.7 1.7 1.7

Outlook and financial targets

Taaleri's business outlook for the current financial year is described below. The outlook is based on Taaleri's understanding of business developments during the current financial year and in relation to the corresponding period.

Private Asset Management

The growth in continuing earnings from the renewable energy business for 2025 will be clarified as the final size of the Taaleri SolarWind III Fund is confirmed. The exits from the Taaleri Wind II and Taaleri Wind III Funds are likely to take place after 2025, thereby affecting the total amount of continuing earnings for the full year 2025. The operating profit for 2025 will depend, among other factors, on the clarification of the estimated performance fees for the funds in the exit phase or their final amount and timing of the exits.

Taaleri's bioindustry, real estate and other fund businesses focus on developing new products, which burdens the profitability of Other private asset management. The operating profit for 2025 is expected to remain negative in Other private asset management, but to develop positively compared to the previous period.

Investments

The operating profit for 2025 will depend, among other factors, on changes in the fair value of development capital and fund investments, as well as other investments, and on final exits in particular.

Garantia

Garantia's continuing earnings are expected to remain slightly below the comparison period due to, in particular, the prolonged weak development of the Finnish housing market, which is reflected in the company's results with a delay. In a market environment in line with expectations, Garantia's net income from investment operations is expected to decrease compared to the exceptionally strong comparison period.

Other group

The level of operating expenses in Group operations is expected to remain at approximately the level of the corresponding period.

Long-term targets

Taaleri has set itself targets related to growth, return on invested capital and dividend payout. Taaleri's long-term targets set in 2023 for 2023-2025 are:

Growth in Group's continuing earnings and performance fees at least 15 percent

Return on equity at least 15 percent

Dividend payout at least 50 percent of the FY profit.

Taaleri's long-term targets set in 2025 for 2026-2028 are:

Growth in operating profit from continuing earnings 12% p.a. on average (new target)

Return on equity (ROE) at fair value above 15% p.a. on average over the strategy period (updated)

At least 50% of the financial year's profit to be paid as dividends (unchanged).

Webcast presentation for analysts, investors and media

An analyst, investor and media conference will be held in English on 28 October 2025 at 11:00 am EET at Event Venue Eliel located at Sanomatalo, Töölönlahdenkatu 2, Helsinki. The webcast can be followed online at https://taaleri.events.inderes.com/q3-2025.The event will be recorded and available later on Taaleri's investor pages at www.taaleri.com/en/investors/reports-and-presentations.

Helsinki, 28 October 2025

Taaleri Plc

Board of Directors

For further information, please contact:

CEO Ilkka Laurila, +358 40 076 1360, ilkka.laurila@taaleri.com

CFO Lauri Lipsanen, +358 50 055 6221, lauri.lipsanen@taaleri.com

Head of Investor Relations, Communications and Sustainability Linda Tierala, +358 40 571 7895, linda.tierala@taaleri.com

This stock exchange release is an abbreviation of Taaleri Plc's Interim Statement for the period 1 January-30 September 2025. The complete statement is attached to this release and also available at www.taaleri.com/en/investors/reports-and-presentations.

Taaleri in brief

Taaleri is a specialist in investments, private asset management and non-life insurance, powering change with capital. We are a frontrunner in renewable energy, bioindustry and housing investments as well as credit risk insurance. We create value by combining extensive know-how, deep expertise, entrepreneurship and capital through both funds under management and direct investments. We work in close cooperation with our credit risk insurance customers and partners.

Taaleri has three business segments: Private Asset Management, Garantia and Investments. The Private Asset Management segment includes the renewable energy, bioindustry and real estate businesses. The Garantia segment consists of Garantia Insurance Company. The Investments segment comprises development capital and other direct investments.

Taaleri has EUR 2.7 bn of assets under management in its private equity funds, co-investments and single-asset vehicles. The company employs approximately 130 people. Taaleri Plc is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

