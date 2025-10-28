Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd.
(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)
(HKEX: 2318 (HKD counter) and 82318 (RMB counter); SSE: 601318)
UNAUDITED RESULTS FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2025
(28 October 2025, Shenzhen, China) - Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. ("Ping An" or the "Company") (HKEX: 2318 (HKD counter) and 82318 (RMB counter); SSE: 601318) announced the unaudited results of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group") as of and for the nine months ended 30 September 2025 on 28 October 2025. Set out below are the financial and business highlights of the Group for the nine months ended 30 September 2025:
1. Business Highlights
China's economy achieved steady progress amid overall stability as domestic demand potential was unleashed and development resilience was enhanced in the first nine months of 2025. China dealt with various uncertainties in a complex external environment with the certainty of high-quality development. Ping An achieved steady growth in overall business by focusing on its core financial businesses and pursuing high-quality development.
Note: (1) Revenue increased 7.4% year on year to RMB832,940 million in the first nine months of 2025 under the Accounting Standards for Business Enterprises and other applicable regulations issued by the Ministry of Finance of the People's Republic of China.
2. Key Figures
Notes: (1) The computation of operating profit for the current period and the same period last year is based on the end-2024 long-run investment return assumption (4.0%).
(2) The computation of NBV for the current period and the same period last year is based on the end-2024 long-run investment return assumption (4.0%) and risk discount rate assumption (8.5%/7.5%).
(3) COR = (insurance service expenses + (allocation of reinsurance premiums paid - amount recovered from reinsurers) + (net insurance finance expenses for insurance contracts issued - net reinsurance finance income for reinsurance contracts held) + changes in insurance premium reserves)/insurance revenue.
For further details, please refer to the third quarterly result announcement published by the Company on the websites of HKEX (www.hkexnews.hk) and the Company (www.pingan.cn) on 28 October 2025 (the "Third Quarterly Results Announcement"). Unless otherwise defined herein, capitalized terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Third Quarterly Results Announcement.
-End-
End of Media Release
Issuer: Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd.
Key word(s): Insurance
28.10.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd.
|47th Floor, Ping An Finance Center, No.5033 Yitian Road, Futian District
|518033 Shenzen
|China
|Phone:
|+86 400 8866 338
|E-mail:
|ir@pingan.com.cn
|Internet:
|www.pingan.cn
|ISIN:
|XS2924174381
|WKN:
|A4ECGX
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt
|EQS News ID:
|2219704
|End of News
|EQS Media
2219704 28.10.2025 CET/CEST