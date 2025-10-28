Anzeige
Statkraft AS: Release of third quarter results 2025

Statkraft will disclose the third quarter results for 2025 on Thursday 30 October 2025 at 08:00 a.m. CET.

The documents will be available on Statkraft's website www.statkraft.comand Oslo Stock Exchange's news service www.newsweb.no.

Webcast
At 09:30 a.m. CEST, Statkraft will present the results via webcast at www.statkraft.com. The presentation will be held in English.

Contact:

Arild Ratikainen, Investor Contact, tlf.: +47 971 74 132, e-mail: arild.ratikainen@statkraft.com


