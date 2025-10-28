Volkswagen New Zealand: 120,000 Bees Bring the Flower Power in New Zealand's First Mobile Hive

Kiwi beekeeper takes buzzing passengers on a road trip across the North Island to raise awareness about pollination.

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND / ACCESS Newswire / October 28, 2025 / In what is believed to be a world first, 120,000 bees will be hitting the road across the North Island, travelling in a van that's been transformed into a mobile hive. They're on a mission to follow the honey flow of flowers, taking part in the vital annual pollination that is responsible for everything from your daily flat white to strawberries, apples and even your summer pavlova. It's flower power reimagined for a new generation, and it's about time the bees got a free ride.

Local beekeeper James Green from Hidden Honey, who has spent the past eight years caring for honeybees alongside his two brothers, is leading the Volkswagen Pollination Tour. Along the way, he'll share why pollinators are so important and how simple it is for Kiwis to make a difference, from planting bee-friendly blooms, to supporting local beekeepers and creating safe spaces for pollinators.

Much of New Zealand's food production relies on pollination, yet as flowering habitats decline and land use changes, pollination rates are falling in parts of the country, putting pressure on both ecosystems and food production.

"Bees aren't just pollinators - they're tiny gardeners of Aotearoa. Every garden, every patch of flowers, helps our native landscapes and our food grow strong. We want Kiwis to feel that connection and see how easy it is to make a difference, one backyard at a time," says James.

The bees will travel in a fully electric Volkswagen ID. Buzz, a modern evolution of the iconic VW Type 2 Kombi, which in the 60s symbolised natural harmony, and helped transport a cultural revolution known as Flower Power. Now affectionately named Polly the Pollinator, the van has been transformed into a fully functioning "bee hive," carrying not only two active colonies across the North Island, but also the spirit of the original Kombi and those same ideals into a new era.

Along the way, beekeeper James will visit farmers' markets, hand out wildflower seeds, and give communities the chance to see the hives up close and learn about the vital role pollinators play in keeping Aotearoa blooming.

"Bees are incredible little beings, quietly shaping our world," James says. "Following them on this journey is a way to celebrate that magic, and hopefully inspire Kiwis to plant flowers, nurture their gardens, and give a little love back to the land."

Bee welfare is at the heart of the project. The van has been transformed into a hive-like environment and now houses active colonies with entry and exit tubes, allowing the bees to safely come and go as they please to pollinate. The interior is climate-controlled to replicate natural conditions and keep the bees comfortably cool, just as they would be in a standard hive. James will oversee the colonies throughout the tour, and at each stop, safely supporting the bees on their journey.

"We're taking our buzzing friends on the road to meet communities, kids, and gardens across the North Island," James adds. "It's not just about bees, it's about showing how every small action, every flower, can help our environment thrive."

The bees will settle into their mobile hive at James's Clevedon bee farm at the end of September 2025, ahead of the road trip kicking off on 12 October at the Clevedon Village Farmers Market. From there, the tour will travel down the North Island to connect with communities, with the next farmers market stop in Whanganui on 18 October and the final stop in Wellington on 26 October. After that, the bees will return overnight to Clevedon, back to their home on the farm.

With tens of thousands of bees buzzing along the North Island, this first-of-its-kind project combines education, community engagement, and sustainability - all in a mobile hive on wheels.

With every stop, the journey reminds us that caring for nature starts close to home, and even the tiniest wings can create a ripple of change across the country.

ENDS

About Volkswagen:

Volkswagen is one of the world's most forward-thinking car manufacturers. Vehicles are produced in 14 countries for over 150 markets. The Volkswagen Group, headquartered in Wolfsburg, Germany, is one of the world's leading car and commercial vehicle manufacturers and Europe's biggest car producer. Volkswagen Group is paving the way for the biggest change process in its history: the realignment of one of the best carmakers to become a globally leading provider of sustainable mobility.

For more information, please contact:

Lourdes Bruschini

Lourdes.bruschini@omc.com

SOURCE: Volkswagen New Zealand

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/automotive/120-000-bees-bring-the-flower-power-in-new-zealands-first-mobile-hive-1091469