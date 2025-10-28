Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 28, 2025) - Kodiak Copper Corp. (TSXV: KDK) (OTCQB: KDKCF) (FSE: 5DD1) (the "Company" or "Kodiak") today reports that it has commenced an additional metallurgical testwork program for its 100% owned MPD copper-gold porphyry project in Southern British Columbia to build on the maiden test results received in Q2 2025 (see new release June 10, 2025).

The testwork program will include composite samples from six deposits and mineralized zones at MPD: Gate, Man, Dillard, West, Adit and South (see Figure 1). The testwork will focus on enhancing recoveries for both copper and gold through gold characterization studies and the optimization of rougher and cleaner flotation processes. The results from the program are expected in Q1 2026 and will be used to support Mineral Resource definition work and guide development of the project in the future.

Claudia Tornquist, President and CEO of Kodiak said, "We are pleased to initiate the next round of metallurgical testwork, an important de-risking step as we advance our MPD project. The program will build on the positive metallurgical results received thus far and is designed to optimize the recovery of both copper and gold, aiming to unlock further potential to enhance the project's Resource estimation and future economic prospects."

Kodiak has engaged JDS Energy and Mining Inc. ("JDS") to manage this metallurgical testwork program for MPD, with technical guidance from Kodiak advisor Mike Westendorf. JDS is an international mining consultancy with extensive experience across a wide range of deposit types and metals, including many porphyry copper projects in British Columbia. The laboratory work will be conducted in Kamloops at Base Metallurgical Laboratories Ltd ("BaseMet") under the supervision of JDS Senior Metallurgist Tad Crowie, P.Eng, an independent Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. BaseMet, an Interteck company, is a leading provider of metallurgical testing services whose specialties include mineral processing, gold extraction technologies, comminution, geometallurgy and applied mineralogy. BaseMet has significant experience with copper-gold projects through all stages of development throughout North America and internationally.





Figure 1: Map of Resource Zones and Targets - MPD Project, Southern BC

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

About Kodiak Copper Corp.

Kodiak is focused on its 100% owned copper porphyry projects in Canada and the USA that have been historically drilled and present known mineral discoveries with the potential to hold large-scale deposits. The Company's most advanced asset is the MPD copper-gold porphyry project in the prolific Quesnel Terrane in south-central British Columbia, Canada, a mining district with producing mines and excellent infrastructure. MPD has all the hallmarks of a major, multi-centered porphyry district with the potential to become a world-class mine. Work to date has outlined multiple substantial mineralized zones across the property, including several zones with near-surface, high-grade mineralization. A maiden resource estimate for MPD is planned in 2025 and with known mineralized zones open to expansion and more target areas yet to be tested, Kodiak continues to systematically explore the project to build critical mass and make the next discovery. The Company also holds the Mohave copper-molybdenum-silver porphyry project in Arizona, USA, near the world-class Bagdad mine.

Kodiak's founder and Chairman is Chris Taylor who is well-known for his gold discovery success with Great Bear Resources. Kodiak is also part of Discovery Group led by John Robins, one of the most successful mining entrepreneurs in Canada.

