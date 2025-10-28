Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 28, 2025) - Dryden Gold Corp. (TSXV: DRY) (OTCQB: DRYGF) (FSE: X7W) ("Dryden Gold" or the "Company") is pleased announce that it will be participating in a number of upcoming conferences and roadshows in the United States and Europe: New Orleans Investment Conference "NOIC" (November 2-5, 2025), Atlanta Roadshow at the Palm Restaurant coordinated by Roger Fitzpatrick (November 6, 2025), Central Canada Mineral Exploration Convention "CCME" (November 3-4, 2025), 121 Mining Investment London "121" (November 17-18, 2025), Swiss Mining Institute Zurich "SMI" (November 20-21, 2025).

Trey Wasser, CEO & Director, will be meeting new investors and updating shareholders in Europe, while Maura Kolb, P. Geo., President, will be presenting and networking with new investors in the United States of America; she will be presenting at NOIC on November 3rd at 3:25pm CT at Presentation Area 1 of the Exhibit Hall and will be available for questions at Booth #228.

Simultaneously, Dryden Gold's Exploration Manager, Ryan Humphries will be presenting at the CCME in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada on November 3rd at 1:30pm CT and will be available to answer questions at Booth #183.

Investors can look forward to hearing about the Company's recent exploration achievements from the 2025 drill program (see hyperlinked videos and highlights below), as well as a corporate update on the pending drill results from the Gold Rock Camp as well as the regional priority projects - Hyndman and Sherridon.

2025 Exploration Highlights:

The first objective for Dryden Gold was to expand the footprint of the Gold Rock Target Area. Drilling tested along strike on the Elora Gold System where the Company discovered multiple parallel gold-bearing structures with exceptional high-grade intercepts. The 15 outstanding drill holes at Gold Rock continue to expand the footprint. The Geology Team (the "Team") is working to finalize long section interpretation of these multiple parallel zones and continue to pinpoint the controls of the high-grade gold.

The second objective was to prove the periodicity at the deposit scale, within the Gold Rock Camp, by drill testing the potential at Mud Lake. Mud Lake is approximately two kilometers northeast of Gold Rock and became an exploration target due to the geophysical anomaly comparable to Gold Rock. It was initially tested in 2024 through mapping and surface sampling. The Company has completed an initial four-hole drill program with assays pending.

The recent assays from channel sampling at our third objective, Hyndman, have resulted in a positive drill decision and the Team is currently planning its first-pass drill targets for the 2026 Program. The channel sampling program targeted existing outcrop exposures while geophysics anomalies show a potential strike length of approximately four kilometers. High-grade gold was assayed where the exposed rock hosted veining and shear hosted gold mineralization. Drill testing will allow the team to test the continuity of this mineralization below surface and along strike. The Team believes there is potential for multiple shear parallel gold bearing structures, with significant strike length, at Hyndman.

Lastly, the initial three-hole drill program at Sherridon has discovered board-scale gold mineralization. This board-scale mineralization differs from anything else encountered on the property to date. Sherridon is hosted within a large geophysical anomaly with a strike length of five kilometers. Testing to date has focused on a small portion of that trend leaving the Sherridon target open in all directions. Additional drill targets will be designed based on drill results and geological interpretations from expanded mineral assays, geochemistry and re-logging of historic core.

For more information, please review our updated corporate presentation, here.

ABOUT NEW ORLEANS INVESTMENT CONFERENCE

NOIC is the one place where the world's most sophisticated investors gather every year to discover new opportunities and strategies, exchange ideas, plan for the coming year and enjoy the camaraderie of like-minded individuals in America's most fascinating and entertaining city. Interested investors can register, here.

ABOUT CENTRAL CANADIAN MINERAL EXPLORATION CONVENTION

Founded in November 2018, CCMEC was the first-ever industry-driven mineral exploration convention in Manitoba. The event has grown and now features two days of globally recognized speakers and attracts an attendance of over 700 exploration professionals, academics, government representatives, supplies, financiers, innovators, Indigenous Peoples, and community representatives. The convention provides opportunities for networking, professional development, and industry engagement. It continues to expand and is now the largest event of its kind in Central Canada.

ABOUT 121 MINING INVESTMENT LONDON

121's online event series connects portfolio managers and analysts from institutional funds, private equity groups and family offices with mining company management teams for one-to-one, private online meetings. Each online event features 48 hours of one-on-one meetings matching projects to investment capital, they offer a highly efficient use of your time and resources and a global reach that physical events cannot match. Registration information can be found, here.

ABOUT SWISS MINING INSTITUTE ZURICH

SMI presents two major annual investment conferences per year in Switzerland. Each conference provides top quality, independent perspectives from experts within the Resources Sector together with presentations from 80 selected mining companies. SMI invites over 400 selected Asset Managers, Fund Managers and other Professional Investors from all over the world. Participation in SMI'S private Events is by invitation only.

ABOUT DRYDEN GOLD CORP.

Dryden Gold Corp. is an exploration company focused on the discovery of high-grade gold mineralization listed on the TSX Venture Exchange ("DRY") and on the OTCQB marketplace ("DRYGF"). The Company has a strong management team and Board of Directors comprised of experienced individuals with a track record of building shareholder value through property acquisition and consolidation, exploration success, and mergers and acquisitions. Dryden Gold controls a 100% interest in a dominant strategic land position in the Dryden District of Northwestern Ontario. Dryden Gold's property package includes historic gold mines but has seen limited modern exploration. The property hosts high-grade gold mineralization over 50km of potential strike length along the Manitou-Dinorwic deformation zone. The property has excellent infrastructure, enjoys collaborative relationships with First Nations communities and benefits from proximity to an experienced mining workforce.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to: the acquisition of the Property, receipt of corporate and regulatory approvals, issuance of common shares; future development plans; future acquisitions; exploration programs; and the business and operations of Dryden Gold. Forward-looking statements relate to information that is based on assumptions of management, forecasts of future results, and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. Any statements that express predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: risks related to failure to obtain adequate financing on a timely basis and on acceptable terms; risks related to the outcome of legal proceedings; political and regulatory risks associated with mining and exploration; risks related to the maintenance of stock exchange listings including receipt of TSX Venture Exchange approval for the acquisition of the Property; risks related to environmental regulation and liability; the potential for delays in exploration or development activities; the uncertainty of profitability; risks and uncertainties relating to the interpretation of drill results, the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits; risks related to the inherent uncertainty of production and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses; the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations; risks related to commodity price fluctuations; and other risks and uncertainties related to the Company's prospects, properties and business detailed elsewhere in Dryden Gold's and the Company's disclosure record. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and Dryden Gold and the Company do not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. Actual events or results could differ materially from Dryden Gold's and the Company's expectations or projections.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/272121

SOURCE: New Orleans Investment Conference