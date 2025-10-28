

TEL AVIV (dpa-AFX) - Check Point Software Technologies Ltd (CHKP) reported a profit for its third quarter that Increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $358.7 million, or $3.28 per share. This compares with $206.9 million, or $1.83 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd reported adjusted earnings of $431.4 million or $3.94 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.45 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period rose 6.7% to $677.5 million from $635.1 million last year.



Check Point Software Technologies Ltd earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



