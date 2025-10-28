Geekplus unveils new Robot Arm Picking Station, ushering in an era of fully unmanned warehouses

SHANGHAI, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Geekplus (Stock Code: 2590.HK), the global leader in warehouse robotics, today unveiled its new Robot Arm Picking Station, marking the industry's first end-to-end unmanned picking solution, and a major leap from "partial automation" to "full-process intelligence". The breakthrough sets a new benchmark for warehouse automation and redefines what's possible in unmanned logistics.

"This new solution marks a key milestone in our journey toward general-purpose warehouse robotics," said Yong Zheng, Founder and CEO of Geekplus. "With the picking process now fully automated, our next focus is on the packing stage, where robotic arm packing technologies are under active development. Supported by our deep technical expertise and innovation capabilities, we're confident that full-process unmanned warehouses will soon become a reality."

At the core of the new workstation is Geek+ Brain, which overcomes one of the toughest challenges in warehouse automation: enabling robotic arms to precisely pick and adapt to large, diverse SKU inventories across multiple product types and industries.

The Robot Arm Picking Station delivers three core advantages:

Plug-and-Play Agility:

Trained on massive real-world data, Geek+ Brain's general model enables intelligent recognition and grasping of tens of thousands of SKUs, including irregular and soft-packaged goods, without retraining. Its modular design supports 48-hour rapid deployment and flexible expansion to adapt to seasonal or packaging changes. Ultra Efficiency:

Lightweight model optimization achieves millisecond-level inference speed and smooth coordination across workflows, delivering multiple times the picking efficiency of manual labor and supporting 24/7 continuous operation. Advanced features such as Double Pick verification and scanning modules ensure near-zero errors and consistent, predictable performance. Data Security by Design:

All model processing and data operations occur on-premises, eliminating cloud transmission risks and ensuring compliance with the strictest enterprise data privacy standards.

The new workstation completes the final link in Geekplus' full-process unmanned picking chain. Seamlessly integrated with the company's AMR portfolio, it can be easily embedded into existing warehouse workflows.

Supporting both single-order picking (for real-time responsiveness) and batch picking (for optimized throughput), the solution addresses complex business needs across e-commerce, retail, pharmaceuticals, and 3PL operations.

Geekplus' leadership in full-process unmanned warehouse automation is powered by its unified technology architecture. Through a cohesive software ecosystem and a complete AMR product portfolio, Geekplus enables multi-solution collaboration across warehouse processes, significantly reducing integration costs and complexity.

