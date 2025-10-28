Compass management will host a conference call at 8:00 am ET (1:00 pm UK)

Compass Pathways plc (Nasdaq: CMPS), a biotechnology company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health, announced today that it will release financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025, and provide an update on recent developments, on November 4, 2025.

Compass management will host a conference call at 8:00 am ET (1:00 pm UK) on November 4, 2025. A live webcast of the call will be available on the Compass Pathways website at: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/698442687. The webcast will be archived for 30 days.

About Compass Pathways

Compass Pathways plc (Nasdaq: CMPS) is a biotechnology company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health. We are motivated by the need to find better ways to help and empower people with serious mental health conditions who are not helped by existing treatments. We are pioneering a new paradigm for treating mental health conditions focused on rapid and durable responses through the development of our investigational COMP360 synthesized psilocybin treatment, potentially a first in class treatment. COMP360 has Breakthrough Therapy designation from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and has received Innovative Licensing and Access Pathway (ILAP) designation in the UK for treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

Compass is headquartered in London, UK, with offices in New York in the US. We envision a world where mental health means not just the absence of illness but the ability to thrive.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251028541021/en/

Contacts:

Enquiries

Media: Dana Sultan-Rothman, media@compasspathways.com, +1 484 432 0041

Investors: Stephen Schultz, stephen.schultz@compasspathways.com, +1 401 290 7324