Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 28, 2025) - Hayasa Metals Inc. (TSXV: HAY) (OTCQB: HAYAF) ("Hayasa" or the "Company") has begun drilling additional holes between the Oxide Basin and Copper Creek targets, located at the western end of the Urasar Mineral District. An Atlas Copco CS14 drill rig, operated by contractor AT Group, has been mobilized from Hayasa's Vardenis Project to the Urasar site and has commenced drilling hole UDD-021 as at Oct 28.

CEO Joel Sutherland comments: "When I joined the Company, I felt the odds of making a discovery were favorable given the visual outcropping of mineralization at surface, and, in general, how underexplored Armenia is despite its central location within the Tethyan Belt. We remain convinced that there is a deposit at Urasar and look forward to reamining 1,000m of assays from the summer program expected to be released mid-November. Given that the primary use of proceeds from the recent capital raise is for drilling, we have decided to undertake additional meters this year given we had three drill pad locations already completed and minimal additional roadwork was required.

The location logic is addressed below, our goal is to drill at least one deeper hole to intersect with the conductive zone identified by the AMT survey undertaken this summer, conditional upon weather and safety conditions. If the drilling goes well and weather conditions remain good, we'll aim to do a second hole."

Background:

In July 2025, a trial audio-magnetotelluric (AMT) geophysical survey comprising three survey lines was completed at Urasar just as the summer drilling program was concluding. As seen in the resistivity model below, zones of low resistivity/high conductivity appear to correspond to areas of sulfide mineralization intersected in drill holes UDD-01, UDD-11, and UDD-14. The data also suggests that these holes may have been terminated prematurely-particularly hole UDD-01, which was lost at 146m just as it entered a zone of promising quartz-chalcopyrite mineralization.

To test this interpretation, drill hole UDD-021 is planned to target one of the most conductive zones identified by the AMT survey on Line 2, located between Oxide Basin and Copper Creek. The hole is planned to a depth of 500m, considerably deeper than previous drilling.

Depending on the results-and weather conditions-an additional hole (UDD-022) is proposed approximately 300m east of hole UDD-021, to test the same conductive anomaly as well as the surface alteration mapped along the main access road as seen in Fig. 1 above.

Urasar Mineral District

The 15-kilometre-long Urasar mineral district is situated along a major crustal suture that marks the closure of the ancient Tethyan Sea. The district is characterized by strong to intense argillic to advanced argillic alteration as well as surficial sulfide mineralization throughout its length. The western portion of the license features breccia-hosted copper-gold mineralization, while the central zone is dominated by massive sulfide bodies containing gold and copper. The eastern end of the district exhibits base metal mineralization and anomalous gold at surface. Urasar was first exploited by the French in 1914, followed by Soviet exploration programs in the 1930s and 1956-1960, comprising over 20 exploration adits and at least 15 shallow drill holes.

Qualified Person

The content of this news release was reviewed by Dennis Moore, Hayasa's President and Chairman, a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Joel Sutherland

CEO

Hayasa Metals Inc.

Forward-looking statements

