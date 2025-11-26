Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 26, 2025) - Lode Gold Resources Inc (TSXV: LOD) (OTCQB: LODFF) (the "Company" or "Lode Gold") is pleased to announce that it has successfully recovered more than 5,000 historical underground samples from legacy geological maps and sections at its past-producing Fremont Gold mine in Mariposa County, California. It has initiated and is completing analysis on the additional data.

This significant milestone increases the Company's validated sample database from 3,212 to 8,593 records, substantially enhancing the geological understanding and exploration potential of the project.

This is a brownfield project with over 43,000 m drilled, 23 km of underground workings and 20 adits. The project has excellent infrastructure and is close to electricity, water, roads, railhead and port. Fremont was previously mined at 10.7 g/t Au. During gold mining prohibition in WWII, its mining license was suspended. Only 8% of the resource identified in the 2025 MRE (link) has been extracted. This asset has exploration upside and is open at depth (three step-out holes at 1,300 m hit structure and were mineralized) and on strike.

These 5,728 recovered underground samples (Figure 1) include transversal and longitudinal channel cuts, short drill holes (5 to 6 ft) from the wall rock, ribs channels in the wall rock and cars (diluted bulk sampling of every 5' blast in the drifts). These samples were taken from legacy level maps and consist of material collected from historical shafts and stopes, as well as channel and section samples completed in 1986 by the mine's owner at the time. Lode Gold is in process of validating and re-testing these samples.

A total of 665 daily assay reports from 1936 to 1941, covering both production and exploration, were recovered. These records can be utilized to trace historical samples and to more accurately quantify the grades of the exploited stopes.

The newly recovered legacy samples include some areas where no prior data existed, though most overlap with samples that had already been collected (Figure 2). Lode Gold now has between two to six independent datasets for the same zones, allowing the Company to cross-check and compare underground data to confirm internal consistency in the analysis, and to validate these samples further with both previous reverse circulation and diamond drill holes.

That validation could allow Lode Gold to update the MRE with a higher proportion of Measured and Indicated Resources ratio over Inferred Resources.

A new 3D model has been completed with the actual location and size of the stopes for improved accuracy, whereas originally, mined out areas were idealized in a planar fashion, Stopes have been adjusted to the drifts shape and location using: level plant sections, cross sections and longitudinal sections and the intercepts from the drill-holes that were logged as voids or as barren fillings.

Jonathan Hill, Technical Chair of Lode Gold states, "Lode Gold has worked on achieving a better understanding of the historical data recovered for the Fremont gold mine and is now better positioned to upgrade the current Mineral Resource Estimation with increased certainty. (link)."

Figure 1 Detail of the project with old samples (orange) displaced as reference to show the new samples (red) added to the database.

Figure 2 Location of the areas with new samples

Fremont Gold Mine (Fremont)

Fremont is an advanced exploration and early development brownfield project that was previously mined at 10.7 g/t Au. Gold production halted in 1942 during WW II when gold mining was prohibited.

It has been a mine since 1849 as one of the first project that started the California Gold Rush (1848 - 1855), and there has never been a change of use.

Fremont has 7 deposits on a 4km strike on the prolific 190 km Mother Lode Belt - only 2 of the 7 has seen exploitation. Of the MRE 2025, only 8% has been exploited - 92% is left to be mined in the upcoming years. It has 42,717.3 m drilled, 8,593 underground channel samples, 23 km of underground workings, 20 adits 16 levels and 5 shafts. It sits on 3,351 acres of patented private land with 100% ownership of surface and mineral rights. It has road access, electricity and is close to rail and airport (1.5 hours from Fresno, California).

About Lode Gold



Lode Gold is an exploration and development company with projects in highly prospective and safe mining jurisdictions in Canada and the United States.

In Canada, Lode Gold holds exploration properties in the Yukon and New Brunswick. Lode Gold's Yukon assets are located on the southern portion of the prolific Tombstone Belt and cover approximately 99.5 km2 across a 27 km strike. Over 4,500 m have been drilled on the Yukon properties with confirmed gold endowment and economic drill intercepts over 50 metres. Four reduced-intrusive targets (RIRGS) and sedimentary-hosted orogenic gold mineralization have been identified on the Yukon properties.

In New Brunswick, Lode Gold, through its subsidiary 1475039 B.C. Ltd., has created one of the largest land packages in the province with its Acadian Gold joint venture Acadian Gold's holdings span 445 km2 with 44 km of identified strike. It has confirmed gold endowment with mineralized rhyolites.

In the United States, the Company is focused on its advanced exploration and development asset, the Fremont Mine in Mariposa, California. It has a recent 2025 NI 43-101 report and mineral resource estimate ("MRE") that can be accessed here https://lode-gold.com/project/fremont-gold-usa/.

The Fremont Mine operated until a gold mining prohibition was enacted during WWII, when its mining license was suspended. This asset has exploration upside and is open at depth (three step-out holes at 1,300 metres hit structure and were mineralized) and on strike. This is a brownfield project with over 43,000 metres drilled, 23 kilometres of underground workings and 20 adits. The project has excellent infrastructure with close access to electricity, water, state highways, railheads and port.

The Company recently completed an internal scoping study evaluating the potential to resume operations at Fremont based on 100% underground mining. Previously, in March 2023, the Company completed a Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") in accordance with NI 43-101 which evaluated a mix of open pit and underground mining. The PEA and other technical reports prepared on the Company's properties are available on the Company's profile on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) and the Company's website (www.lode-gold.com).

