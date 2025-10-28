CoTec Holdings Corp.: Cotec Purchases Commercial Scale Salter Cyclone Multi-Gravity-Separator Unit to be Located at Corem Québec, Canada

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA / ACCESS Newswire / October 28, 2025 / CoTec Holdings Corp. (TSXV:CTH)(OTCQB:CTHCF) ("CoTec" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the purchase of its first commercial scale multi-gravity-separator ("MGS") from Salter Cyclone Limited ("Salter").

The MGS provides a highly effective "recovery and upgrading of mineral values" contained in fine and ultra-fine particles. It is unique in enabling the production of high-grade concentrates at high recovery from low-grade tailings and middling streams which differentiates it from other gravity recovery technology which focuses on either recovery or grade. The MGS has historically proven itself on minerals such as tin, tungsten and chrome, however CoTec is aiming to use the technology to unlock value from tailings streams in other sectors such as iron and copper.

The MGS will be based at Corem's testing laboratory in Québec Canada. Having the commercial scale unit based at Corem will allow CoTec to assess tailings retreatment opportunities in a compressed timeframe with test results coming from an internationally respected mineral processing organisation. The MGS machine will support the recently announced Lac Jeannine Feasibility Study with BBA, for the recovery of additional iron ore from our Iron Tailings reclamation Project in Québec, Canada Project i .

Julian Treger, CEO of CoTec commented: "The purchase of the MGS is another exciting step forward in achieving CoTec's corporate strategy of applying technology to recover minerals from material classified as waste. Test work to date on Lac Jeannine's -75µm iron tailings material has proven that high grade concentrates at economically viable recoveries are achievable, and the Feasibility Study will build on this work and expand into other minerals such as copper, lead and zinc. A commercial scale MGS based at Corem provides CoTec with the ability to move rapidly from lab scale testing to commercial scale data gathering for engineering design and economic valuation. This ability to assess opportunities in a compressed timeframe allows for efficient capital deployment and the ability to bring operations online far quicker than current industry standards. We continue to work closely with Salter as this exciting technology develops".

MGS Technology

In February 2025, CoTec announced the signing of a binding long-term exclusivity and collaboration agreement with Salter for the application of its Multi-Gravity Separators (MGS) technology for the recovery of iron ore and manganese from both primary mining and tailings material ii . Salter's MGS technology was originally developed in the 1980s by Richard Mozley and has been in operation for many years applied to the recovery of valuable metal minerals (tin, chromium, copper, zinc etc.). Its application to bulk commodities such as iron and manganese has been limited. As part of the collaboration CoTec and Salter will actively collaborate on an asset-by-asset basis to apply the technology to identified assets.

About CoTec Holdings Corp .

CoTec Holdings Corp. (TSXV:CTH)(OTCQB:CTHCF) is redefining the future of resource extraction and recycling. Focused on rare earth magnets and strategic materials, CoTec integrates breakthrough technologies with strategic assets to unlock secure, sustainable, and low-cost supply chains.

CoTec's mission is clear: accelerate the energy transition while strengthening strategic critical mineral supply chains for the countries we operate in. By investing in and deploying disruptive technologies, the Company delivers capital-efficient, scalable solutions that transform marginal assets, tailings, waste streams, and recycled products into high-value critical minerals.

From its HyProMag USA magnet recycling joint venture in Texas, to iron tailings reprocessing in Québec, to next-generation copper and iron solutions backed by global majors, CoTec is building a diversified portfolio with long-term growth, rapid cash flow potential, and high barriers to entry. The result is a game-changing platform at the intersection of technology, sustainability, and strategic materials.

www.cotec.ca

For further information, please contact:

Braam Jonker - (604) 992-5600

Forward-Looking Information Cautionary Statement

Statements in this press release regarding the Company and its investments which are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" which involve risks and uncertainties, including statements relating to the timing, scope, and completion of the Lac Jeannine Feasibility Study, the potential future value of the Lac Jeannine Project ("Project"), the maiden resource estimate, the bulk sample extraction, potential benefits from the MGS machine for the Project and other potential projects, the option exercise, as well as management's expectations with respect to the Lac Jeannine investment and other current and potential future investments of CoTec, and the benefits to the Company which may be implied from such statements.

Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature, they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results in each case could differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements due to known and unknown risks and uncertainties affecting the Company, including but not limited to: resource and reserve risks; environmental risks and costs; permitting and regulatory risks; labor costs and shortages; uncertain supply and price fluctuations in materials; increases in energy costs; labor disputes and work stoppages; equipment leasing and availability; heavy equipment demand and availability; contractor and subcontractor performance; worksite safety issues; project delays and cost overruns; extreme weather events; and social, transport, or geopolitical disruptions.

For further details regarding risks and uncertainties facing the Company, please refer to "Risk Factors" in the Company's filing statement dated April 6, 2022, a copy of which may be found under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca). The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements in this press release except as required by law. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release and are encouraged to read the Company's continuous disclosure documents available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca).

i https://www.cotec.ca/news/cotec-commissions-bba-to-lead-feasibility-study-for-the-lac-jeannine-iron-tailings-recovery-project

ii https://www.cotec.ca/news/cotec-announces-exclusivity-and-collaboration-agreement-with-salter-cyclones-for-the-use-of-its-multi-gravity-technology-for-the-recovery-ultra-fine-iron-and-manganese/

