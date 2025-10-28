Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 28, 2025) - Gold X2 Mining Inc. (TSXV: AUXX) (OTCQB: GSHRF) (FSE: 8X00) ("Gold X2" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Gold X2 has entered into a property purchase agreement dated October 20, 2025 (the "Purchase Agreement") with an arms length party (the "Vendor") pursuant to which Gold X2 will acquire from the Vendor all of the rights, title and interests in and to the mineral exploration property known as the Coldstream Claims (the "Property") located in the Province of Ontario (the "Transaction").

The proposed acquisition will add 939 hectares, further consolidating Gold X2's land position and enhancing exploration potential across the Shebandowan Greenstone Belt.

Figure 1: Gold X2 land position in the Shebandowan Greenstone Belt

In consideration of the Property, the Company paid the Vendor an initial cash payment of $200,000, and on or before the date that is 12 months from the effective date, the Company will pay the Vendor a final cash payment of $200,000. Commencing from the execution of the Purchase Agreement until completion of the Transaction, the Company will act as the operator of the Property.

Upon completion of the Transaction the Company will grant the Vendor a 2% net smelter returns royalty (the "NSR Royalty") with respect the Property. The Company will have the right to re-purchase from the Vendor 1% of the NSR Royalty for $500,000 within 30 days of commercial production.

About Gold X2

Gold X2 is a growth-oriented gold company focused on delivering long-term shareholder and stakeholder value through the acquisition and advancement of primary gold assets in tier-one jurisdictions. It is led by the ex-global head of structural geology for the world's largest gold company and backed by one of Canada's pre-eminent private equity firms. The Company's current focus is the advanced stage 100% owned Moss Gold Project which is positioned in Ontario, Canada, with direct access from the Trans-Canada Highway, hydroelectric power near site, supportive local communities and skilled workforce. The Company has invested over $75 million of new capital and completed approximately 100,000 meters of drilling on the Moss Gold Project, which, in aggregate, has had over 255,000 meters of drilling. The 2024 updated NI 43-101 mineral resource estimate ("MRE") has expanded to 1.54 million ounces of Indicated gold resources at 1.23 g/t Au, contained within 38.96 million tonnes and 5.20 million ounces of Inferred gold resources at 1.11 g/t Au, contained within 146.24 million tonnes. The MRE only encompasses 3.6 kilometers of the 35+ kilometer mineralized trend, remains open at depth and along strike and is one of the few remaining major Canadian gold deposits positioned for development in this cycle. Please see NI 43-101 technical report titled: "Technical Report and Updated Mineral Resource Estimate for the Moss Gold Project, Ontario, Canada," dated March 20, 2024 with an effective date of January 31, 2024 available under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. For more information, please visit SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) and the Company's website (www.GoldX2.com).

