

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Orion Oyj (0M2N.L) announced earnings for third quarter that Dropped, from last year



The company's bottom line totaled EUR96 million, or EUR0.68 per share. This compares with EUR160.8 million, or EUR1.14 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period fell 10.2% to EUR423.2 million from EUR471.3 million last year.



Orion Oyj earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: EUR96 Mln. vs. EUR160.8 Mln. last year. -EPS: EUR0.68 vs. EUR1.14 last year. -Revenue: EUR423.2 Mln vs. EUR471.3 Mln last year.



Looking ahead, for the full year, the company has revised its outlook.



For the full year, Orion now expects operating profit of EUR 410 million to EUR 490 million, compared with the earlier outlook of EUR 400 million to EUR 500 million.



The company now anticipates annual sales of EUR 1.640 billion to EUR 1.720 billion against the prior guidance of EUR 1.630 billion to EUR 1.730 billion.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News