

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) revealed a profit for its third quarter that Increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $1.575 billion, or $5.74 per share. This compares with $1.111 billion, or $4.21 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of $1.577 billion or $5.75 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $5.68 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period rose 5.2% to $5.139 billion from $4.886 billion last year.



Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $1.575 Bln. vs. $1.111 Bln. last year. -EPS: $5.74 vs. $4.21 last year. -Revenue: $5.139 Bln vs. $4.886 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $15.58 - $15.63



