

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) reported a profit for its third quarter that Increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $301.3 million, or $0.66 per share. This compares with $55.0 million, or $0.12 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Invesco Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of $275.4 million or $0.61 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.44 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period rose 8.3% to $1.640 million from $1.515 million last year.



Invesco Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



