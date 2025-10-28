

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Xylem Inc. (XYL) reported a profit for its third quarter that Increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $227 million, or $0.93 per share. This compares with $217 million, or $0.89 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Xylem Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $333 million or $1.37 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.23 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period rose 7.8% to $2.268 billion from $2.104 billion last year.



Xylem Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $227 Mln. vs. $217 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.93 vs. $0.89 last year. -Revenue: $2.268 Bln vs. $2.104 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.03 to $5.08



