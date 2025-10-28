NexTech3D.AI Corp: Nextech3D.ai Reports Milestone YTD Revenue Growth for AI Matchmaking in 2025 with a 95% Gross Margin

AI Business is Growing and Rapidly Being Adopted By global Customers

TORONTO, ON AND NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / October 28, 2025 / Nextech3D.ai (CSE:NTAR)(OTCQB:NEXCF)(FSE:1SS), an AI-first technology company specializing in event management, 3D modeling, and spatial computing, is pleased to announce that its Eventdex AI Matchmaking platform has achieved milestone year-to-date revenue growth in 2025 of $100,000 which has a 95% gross profit margin. The company is building out its AI Event Suite, which already includes ticketing, registration, floor mapping, and blockchain-based ticketing technologies. These tools enable event organizers to deliver smarter, more personalized, and profitable experiences which the company believes is driving the continuing adoption of its event suite.

Through its flagship Map D's interactive floor plan management platform and Eventdex platforms, the company powers thousands of events annually, delivering interactive floor mapping, exhibitor management, registration, ticketing, mobile apps, AR navigation, and AI matchmaking.

Nextech3D.ai is redefining the future of event technology-driven by AI, automation, and innovation Eventdex's AI Matchmaking business has been gaining interest, delivering growth and establishing itself as a leading revenue driver within Nextech3D.ai's event-technology ecosystem.

Evan Gappelberg, CEO of Nextech3D.ai

"Eventdex's AI Matchmaking platform is experiencing strong momentum," said Evan Gappelberg, CEO of Nextech3D.ai. "Event organizers are embracing our AI-powered technology to drive engagement, match exhibitors and sponsors with attendees with precision, and deliver measurable ROI. This milestone revenue underscores the strength of our event-tech ecosystem."

Eventdex AI Matchmaking uses proprietary machine-learning algorithms to intelligently connect attendees, exhibitors, and sponsors based on shared business interests and behavioral data. The technology is fully integrated with Nextech3D.ai's event platform and its Blockchain Ticketing solution, creating a seamless workflow from registration to networking and analytics.

Key Highlights

YTD 2025 revenue for Eventdex AI Matchmaking, hitting $100,000 milestone.

Significant adoption by enterprise and association events globally

Higher average contract value (ACV) through bundled sales with registration, ticketing, and floor-mapping products

Scalable growth model reinforced by the upcoming 2026 Event Token launch, which will extend loyalty, access, and engagement across the entire Nextech3D.ai ecosystem

With Eventdex AI Matchmaking now driving material growth within Nextech3D.ai's event suite, management expects this business line to continue expanding margins and recurring revenue through 2026 and beyond.

About Nextech3D.ai

Nextech3D.ai (OTCQB:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:1SS) is an AI-first technology company developing advanced solutions for event management, 3D modeling, and spatial computing. Through its flagship Map D and Eventdex platforms , Nextech3D.ai powers thousands of events annually with interactive floor mapping, registration, ticketing, mobile apps, AI matchmaking, and now, blockchain ticketing and accreditation.

