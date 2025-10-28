

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Sentiment in world markets remains mixed amidst anticipation ahead of a U.S.-China trade deal. Markets also evaluated a fresh set of corporate earnings and awaited forthcoming policy announcements from the Federal Reserve, Bank of Japan as well as the European Central Bank.



Wall Street Futures are directionless. Benchmarks in Europe are trading on a negative note. Asian markets also closed in the red.



The six-currency Dollar Index edged down. Ten-year bond yields eased across regions.



Both the crude oil benchmarks plunged as markets assessed potential output hikes by OPEC+. Gold extended its recent decline with a slippage of more than 2 percent to touch a 3-week low. Cryptocurrencies are trading on a mixed note.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 47,581.10, up 0.08% S&P 500 (US500) at 6,873.90, down 0.02% Germany's DAX at 24,296.90, down 0.05% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 9,651.75, down 0.02% France's CAC 40 at 8,231.21, down 0.10% Euro Stoxx 50 at 5,703.95, down 0.12% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 50,392.00, down 0.24% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 9,012.50, down 0.48% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,988.22, down 0.22% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 26,346.14, down 0.33%



Currencies:



EUR/USD at 1.1657, up 0.11% GBP/USD at 1.3314, down 0.16% USD/JPY at 151.95, down 0.60% AUD/USD at 0.6557, up 0.02% USD/CAD at 1.3997, up 0.05% Dollar Index at 98.69, down 0.09%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 3.975%, down 0.53% Germany at 2.6086%, down 0.36% France at 3.415%, down 0.09% U.K. at 4.3780%, down 0.55% Japan at 1.635%, down 1.62%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Jan) at $63.88, down 1.57%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Dec) at $60.29, down 1.66%. Gold Futures (Dec) at $3,915.29, down 2.60%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $114,475.02, down 0.71% Ethereum at $4,121.04, up 0.99% XRP at $2.65, up 1.72% BNB at $1,134.75, down 1.93% Solana at $202.06, up 1.10%



