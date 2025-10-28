

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Water solutions company Xylem, Inc. (XYL) on Tuesday reported net income attributable to Xylem of $227 million or $0.93 per share for the third quarter, higher than $217 million or $0.89 per share in the prior-year quarter.



Excluding items, adjusted net income for the quarter was $1.37 per share, compared to $1.11 per share in the year-ago quarter.



Total revenues for the quarter grew 8 percent to $2.27 billion from $2.10 billion in the same quarter last year. It increased 7 percent on an organic basis.



On average, 18 analysts polled expected the company to report earnings of $1.23 per share on revenues of $2.22 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Looking ahead to fiscal 2025, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $5.03 to $5.08 per share on revenues of approximately $9.0 billion, with organic revenue growth of approximately 4 to 5 percent.



Previously, the company expected adjusted earnings in the range of $4.70 to $4.85 per share on revenues between $8.9 billion and $9.0 billion, with organic revenue growth of approximately 4 percent.



The Street is looking for earnings of $4.84 per share on revenues of $8.95 billion for the year.



