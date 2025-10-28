

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Hubbell Inc. (HUBB) reported earnings for its third quarter that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's earnings came in at $255.5 million, or $4.77 per share. This compares with $226.2 million, or $4.18 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Hubbell Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $276.2 million or $4.77 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 4.2% to $1.502 billion from $1.442 billion last year.



Hubbell Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $255.5 Mln. vs. $226.2 Mln. last year. -EPS: $4.77 vs. $4.18 last year. -Revenue: $1.502 Bln vs. $1.442 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $18.10 - $18.30



