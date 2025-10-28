"The Critical Minerals and ZEO Company"

~ Antimony, Cobalt, Tungsten, and Zeolite ~

Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - October 28, 2025) - United States Antimony Corporation (NYSE American: UAMY) ("USAC," "US Antimony," or the "Company"), a leading producer and processor of antimony, zeolite, and other critical minerals, and the only fully integrated antimony company in the world outside of China, is pleased to announce its CEO will be presenting at the Centurion One Capital 3rd Annual Bahamas Summit, a two-day invitation only event taking place at the exclusive Rosewood Baha Mar Hotel from Tuesday, October 28th to Wednesday, October 29, 2025, in Nassau, Bahamas.

Gary C. Evans, Chairman and CEO of USAC, will deliver a corporate presentation on October 29, 2025, at 11:30am ET. Mr. Evans will also participate in the Critical Minerals Outlook Panel and attend specific one-on-one investor institutional meetings which have been arranged. Commenting on the conference, Mr. Gary C. Evans stated, "This is my third Centurion One Capital conference. I have always been impressed by the quality of the conference attendees who are sophisticated, intelligent, and educated investors. We have a lot to say regarding our 2026 growth objectives."

Centurion One Capital 3rd Annual Bahamas Summit is a two-day invitation only event that brings together the world's leading small cap growth companies to an audience of global growth investors held at the Rosewood Baha Mar Hotel which epitomizes Bahamian refinement and sophistication. Set on the gorgeous white sand of Nassau's Cable Beach, the event will consist of a series of company presentations, 1x1 investor meetings, dynamic panels and networking over two days.

Summit Details

Format: Presentations, Panel Discussions and 1 X 1 Investor Meetings

Presentation Dates: Tuesday, October 28th and Wednesday, October 29th, 2025

Time: 9:00 AM EDT - 5:00 PM EDT

Venue: Rosewood Baha Mar Hotel

For more information and registration details, please visit: www.centuriononecapital.com/bahamas-summit.

About Centurion One Capital:

Centurion One Capital ("Centurion One") is the premier independent Investment Banking firm dedicated to fueling the growth and success of growth companies in North America. With an unwavering commitment to delivering comprehensive financial solutions and strategic guidance, Centurion One is a trusted strategic partner and catalyst to propel issuers to unlock their full potential. Our team comprises seasoned professionals who combine extensive financial expertise with deep knowledge of various sectors. We take a proactive and results-driven approach, working closely with our clients to develop tailored strategies and execute transactions that maximize value and drive long-term success.

Centurion One - Empowering Growth. Driving Innovation. Partnering for Success.

For more information about Centurion One, visit www.centuriononecapital.com.

About USAC:

United States Antimony Corporation and its subsidiaries in the U.S., Mexico, and Canada ("USAC," "U.S. Antimony," the "Company," "Our," "Us," or "We") sell antimony, zeolite, and precious metals primarily in the U.S. and Canada. The Company processes third party ore primarily into antimony oxide, antimony metal, antimony trisulfide, and precious metals at its facilities located in Montana and Mexico. Antimony oxide is used to form a flame-retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper, as a color fastener in paint, and as a phosphorescent agent in fluorescent light bulbs. Antimony metal is used in bearings, storage batteries, and ordnance. Antimony trisulfide is used as a primer in ammunition. The Company also recovers precious metals, primarily gold and silver, at its Montana facility from third party ore. At its Bear River Zeolite ("BRZ") facility located in Idaho, the Company mines and processes zeolite, a group of industrial minerals used in water filtration, sewage treatment, nuclear waste and other environmental cleanup, odor control, gas separation, animal nutrition, soil amendment and fertilizer, and other miscellaneous applications. During 2024 and 2025, the Company began acquiring mining claims and leases located in Montana, Alaska and Ontario, Canada in an effort to expand its operations as well as its product offerings.

Learn more about United States Antimony Corporation at www.usantimony.com.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's future operations, production levels, financial performance, business strategy, market conditions, demand for antimony, zeolite, other critical minerals, and precious metals, expected costs, and other statements that are not historical facts. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections about the industries in which the Company operates, as well as management's beliefs and assumptions. Words such as "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "may," "will," "should," "could," and variations of these words or similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in such statements, including, but not limited to: fluctuations in the market prices and demand for antimony and zeolite; changes in domestic and global economic conditions; operational risks inherent in mining and mineral processing; geological or metallurgical conditions; availability and cost of energy, equipment, transportation, and labor; the Company's ability to maintain or obtain permits, licenses, and regulatory approvals; changes in environmental and mining laws or regulations; competitive factors; the impact of geopolitical developments; and the effects of weather, natural disasters, or health pandemics on operations and supply chains. Additional information regarding risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.

The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof.

