RiPSIM and Swisscom team up to scale eSIM-as-a-Service management platform and strengthen digital identity authentication

RiPSIM Technologies, makers of the world's first cloud native software platform for generating and delivering mobile network authentication credentials on demand, today announced a strategic investment led by Swisscom Ventures, the venture capital arm of Swisscom AG. Based in Switzerland, Swisscom AG is one of Europe's leading eSIM operators, with over a decade of experience in eSIM technology.

The investment will accelerate the growth of RiPSIM's eSIM-as-a-Service management platform, a next-generation solution that modernizes how eSIMs are generated and delivered. With RiPSIM, wireless carriers and enterprise network operators gain full control of the credentialing process-enabling them to authenticate subscribers more securely, provision services on demand, and unlock new avenues for business growth.

RiPSIM estimates that over the next five years, the number of devices secured with eSIMs (versus traditional plug-in SIMS) will move from 20% to over 70%. As adoption scales, ensuring the security and integrity of eSIMs has become a critical priority for the telecommunications industry.

"Partnering with Swisscom Ventures is a tremendous milestone for us," said Chris Jahr, founder and CSO of RiPSIM. The true impact of the mobile evolution isn't just about new devices, it's about the explosion of entities running their own networks. Yet the industry still lacks the capacity to deliver wireless authentication credentials at the scale required for the tens of thousands of private networks enabled by next-generation technologies. Swisscom Ventures sees the great potential in our technology and how it can make a meaningful difference for customers worldwide."

"RiPSIM is addressing a critical challenge for network operators and the telecommunications industry, and we're excited to support their next stage of growth," said Semih Kaçan, Investment Director, Swisscom Ventures."Their cloud native platform gives carriers the agility and speed to create and deliver eSIMs instantly, whenever and wherever they're needed. We are confident the technology will scale globally and make a lasting impact for many who need these advantages."

As part of Swisscom AG, Switzerland's leading telecom and ICT provider, Swisscom Ventures invests strategically in telco and IT cloud infrastructure, deeptech, and cybersecurity. The investment will also support the integration of RiPSIM's platform into Swisscom AG's telecommunications services, strengthening its portfolio and driving faster adoption among enterprise customers worldwide.

About RiPSIM Technologies

RiPSIM Technologies has developed and patented the world's first end-to-end eSIM-aaS management platform. This digital identity authentication platform enables wireless service providers of any size to design, develop and deliver eSIMs at any time, in any quantity, for any device and at the highest security level in the wireless industry. RiPSIM's GSMA-certified, cloud-native, microservices-based software features highly intuitive and easy-to-use interfaces that allow users, regardless of skill level, to develop eSIMs with confidence. Now, wireless service providers can fully automate their eSIM workflows and reduce operational expenses. For more information, visit www.ripsim.com.

About Swisscom Ventures

Swisscom Ventures is the venture capital arm of Swisscom AG, the leading telecom and ICT provider in Switzerland. Since 2007, we have invested in over 80 technology companies from our offices in Switzerland (Zurich, Bern and Lausanne) and the USA (Silicon Valley). We invest in 8-10 new companies every year for a total volume of $50-100m p.a. As an investor, we offer entrepreneurs access to Swisscom's technical infrastructure and market channels in addition to financial support. We focus on sectors of domain expertise such as Telco IT Cloud, DeepTech, Cybersecurity and Fintech as well as Big Data AI related new business models where we leverage our access to Swisscom's technology and market experts. For more info about Swisscom Ventures, visit https://ventures.swisscom.com

