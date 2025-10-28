NOVO NORDISK INC.: Novo Nordisk to present new Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg) data at the 2025 American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases annual meeting

11 new abstracts including MASH data to be presented at the 76 th Annual AASLD The Liver Meeting ® , 7-11 November

Highlights include data from post-hoc analyses of the ESSENCE trial investigating the effects of Wegovy® (semaglutide 2.4 mg) in MASH in relation to the magnitude of weight loss and across diverse populations1,2

BAGSVÆRD, Denmark and PLAINSBORO, N.J., Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Novo Nordisk today announced plans to present 11 abstracts at the 76th Annual American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD) congress, The Liver Meeting® 2025, from 7 to 11 November in Washington D.C., U.S. Highlights include clinical and real-world data investigating the clinical profile of Wegovy® (semaglutide 2.4 mg) in metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) in relation to weight loss and across diverse patient populations. In addition to semaglutide 2.4 mg data, real-world data will be presented that evaluate the benefit of non-invasive tests (NITs).

"The breadth and depth of our clinical trial program illustrates our abiding commitment to improve health outcomes for patients with serious chronic diseases, including MASH," said Martin Holst Lange, chief scientific officer and executive vice president, Research & Development at Novo Nordisk. "These post-hoc analyses of the ESSENCE trial help to provide insight into clinical effects of semaglutide 2.4 mg across different stages of MASH disease progression, as well as within diverse population subgroups."

The research to be presented at The Liver Meeting® 2025 reflects Novo Nordisk's leadership in advancing the understanding of optimal screening, diagnosis, and management of MASH and other serious chronic conditions.

Summary of presentations

Accepted data at The Liver Meeting® 2025 include the following poster and oral presentations. Accepted abstracts include preliminary data that may be subject to change in the final published manuscripts. Dates and times of the presentations can be found on the AASLD website.

AASLD poster and oral sessions

Semaglutide 2.4 mg

Prevalence of steatosis and liver fibrosis in patients with MASLD/MASH from non-hepatology centers in the USA and Europe. Poster presentation ( 2052 ) - Saturday 8 November; 13:00 - 14:00 ET

SomaSignal defined MASH disease components are prognostic of secondary cardiovascular disease - A post-hoc analysis of the SELECT trial. Poster presentation ( 2075 ) - Saturday 8 November; 13:00 - 14:00 ET

Prevalence of steatosis and liver fibrosis in patients with MASLD/MASH from non-hepatology centers in the USA and Europe. Poster presentation ( 2052 ) - Saturday 8 November; 13:00 - 14:00 ET

A randomized, placebo-controlled, phase 2 study of the safety and efficacy of combination treatment with semaglutide, cilofexor and firsocostat in patients with compensated cirrhosis due to metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (WAYFIND). Oral presentation ( 0148 ) - Sunday 9 November; 14:15 - 14:30 ET

Weight-dependent and independent effects of semaglutide in participants with MASH: secondary analysis of the phase 3 ESSENCE trial. Oral presentation ( 0010 ) - Monday 10 November; 08:45 - 09:00 ET

Efficacy response in subgroups of participants in ESSENCE demonstrate that semaglutide is effective in improving liver fibrosis across a diverse population. Poster presentation (4042) - Monday 10 November; 13:00 - 14:00 ET

MASH disease area sessions

Comparing the risk of major adverse cardiovascular and liver outcomes in patients with probable MASH to those with diagnosed MASH and without MASH. Poster presentation ( 2570 ) - Saturday 8 November; 13:00 - 14:00 ET

Risk of microvascular and macrovascular complications in patients with type 2 diabetes and cirrhotic metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis: a retrospective cohort study. Poster presentation ( 2545 ) - Saturday 8 November; 13:00 - 14:00 ET

Real-world prevalence of diagnosed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis among Medicare beneficiaries. Poster presentation ( 2625 ) - Saturday 8 November; 13:00 - 14:00 ET

A qualitative study exploring the experiences and unmet needs of patients living with metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis. Poster presentation ( 3086 ) - Sunday 9 November; 13:00 - 14:00 ET

Real-world clinical and economic outcomes by fibrosis stage in patients with metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH). Oral presentation (0174) - Monday 10 November; 14:45 - 15:00 ET

About metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH)

MASH is a serious, progressive, metabolic disease affecting the liver, which can be fatal if not managed properly3. Of those living with overweight or obesity, more than one in three also have MASH4. And of those currently living with MASH, more than 40% have type 2 diabetes, and more than 8 in 10 also live with overweight or obesity5. People living with MASH often have many health-related comorbidities6, such as cardiovascular disease, which is the leading cause of death in people with MASH7,8.

MASH is largely a silent disease due to few and unspecific symptoms in its early stages3, where nearly 90% of people with MASH remain undiagnosed9. Once MASH progresses to late stages, there is increased mortality and morbidity, including potential for cirrhosis, liver cancer and need for liver transplant10.

About semaglutide 2.4 mg in metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH)

Semaglutide 2.4 mg is a glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonist (GLP-1 RA) FDA-approved under accelerated approval to treat adults with MASH with moderate to advanced liver scarring (fibrosis), but not with cirrhosis of the liver, in conjunction with a reduced calorie diet and increased physical activity11. This accelerated approval is based on improvement of MASH and liver scarring (fibrosis)11. Novo Nordisk is investigating semaglutide 2.4 mg in the ongoing ESSENCE phase 3 trial, evaluating the effect of once-weekly subcutaneous semaglutide 2.4 mg in adults with MASH with moderate-to-advanced liver fibrosis (stage F2 or F3*)11.

About Novo Nordisk

Novo Nordisk is a leading global healthcare company founded in 1923 and headquartered in Denmark. Our purpose is to drive change to defeat serious chronic diseases built upon our heritage in diabetes. We do so by pioneering scientific breakthroughs, expanding access to our medicines and working to prevent and ultimately cure disease. Novo Nordisk employs about 78,400 people in 80 countries and markets its products in around 170 countries. Novo Nordisk's B shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Novo-B). Its ADRs are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NVO). For more information, visit novonordisk.com, Facebook, Instagram, X, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Contacts for further information



Media:

Ambre James-Brown

+45 3079 9289

abmo@novonordisk.com Liz Skrbkova (US)

+1 609 917 0632

lzsk@novonordisk.com



Investors:

Jacob Martin Wiborg Rode

+45 3075 5956

jrde@novonordisk.com Sina Meyer +45 3079 6656

azey@novonordisk.com



Max Ung +45 3077 6414 mxun@novonordisk.com Christoffer Sho Togo Tullin

+45 3079 1471 cftu@novonordisk.com



Alex Bruce +45 34 44 26 13

axeu@novonordisk.com Frederik Taylor Pitter +1 609 613 0568

__________________________________

* F: Fibrosis stage; (F0-F1: no or mild fibrosis; F2: significant fibrosis; F3-4: advanced fibrosis).

References

Newsome PN, Armstrong MJ, Bakulin I, et al. Association between weight loss and semaglutide treatment response in participants with MASH: secondary analysis of the ESSENCE trial. Oral presentation (0010). American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD) 2025 annual meeting. 7-11 November 2025, Washington DC, US. Rinella ME, Abdelmalek MF, Bugianesi E, et al. Efficacy response in subgroups of participants in ESSENCE demonstrate that semaglutide is effective in improving liver fibrosis across a diverse population. Poster presentation (4042). American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD) 2025 annual meeting. 7-11 November 2025, Washington DC, US. Allen AM, Charlton M, Cusi K, et al. Guideline-based management of metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease in the primary care setting. Postgrad Med. 2024;136(3):229-245. doi:10.1080/00325481.2024.2325332. Quek J, Chan KE, Wong ZY, et al. Global prevalence of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis in the overweight and obese population: a systematic review and meta-analysis. Lancet Gastroenterol Hepatol. 2023;8(1):20-30. doi:10.1016/S2468-1253(22)00317-X. Miao L, Targher G, Byrne CD, et al. Current status and future trends of the global burden of MASLD. Trends Endocrinol Metab. 2024;35:697-707. Muthiah MD, Cheng Han N and Sanyal AJ. A clinical overview of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease: A guide to diagnosis, the clinical features, and complications-What the non-specialist needs to know. Diabetes Obes Metab. 2022;24 Suppl 2:3-14. Vanni E, Marengo A, Mezzabotta L, et al. Systemic Complications of Nonalcoholic Fatty Liver Disease: When the Liver Is Not an Innocent Bystander. Semin Liver Dis. 2015;35:236-49. Ekstedt M, Hagstrom H, Nasr P, et al. Fibrosis stage is the strongest predictor for disease-specific mortality in NAFLD after up to 33 years of follow-up. Hepatology. 2015;61:1547-54. Schattenberg JM LJ, Newsome, PN et al. Disease burden and economic impact of diagnosed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis in five European countries in 2018: A cost-of-illness analysis. Liver International. 2021;41:1227-1242. Kugelmas M, Noureddin M, Gunn N, et al. The use of current knowledge and non-invasive testing modalities for predicting at-risk non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and assessing fibrosis. Liver International. 2023;43(5):964-974. doi:10.1111/liv.15555. Wegovy® (semaglutide) injection [package insert]. Plainsboro, NJ: Novo Nordisk Inc.

© 2025 Novo Nordisk All rights reserved. US25SN00808 October 2025

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/466582/Novo_Nordisk_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/novo-nordisk-to-present-new-wegovy-semaglutide-2-4-mg-data-at-the-2025-american-association-for-the-study-of-liver-diseases-annual-meeting-302596195.html