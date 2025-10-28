

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Corning (GLW) reported third quarter net income attributable to company of $430 million compared to a loss of $117 million, last year. Profit per common share was $0.50 compared to a loss of $0.14. Core earnings per share increased to $0.67 from $0.54. Analysts on average expected the company to report profit per share of $0.66, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Third quarter net sales increased to $4.10 billion from $3.39 billion, previous year. Core sales were $4.27 billion, up 14% year over year.



In the fourth quarter, the company expects continued growth, with core sales of approximately $4.35 billion and core EPS growing faster than sales to a range of $0.68 to $0.72.



Shares of Corning are down 7% in pre-market trade on Tuesday.



