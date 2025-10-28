BB Biotech (BION) delivered strong Q325 results, underpinned by its focus on innovative biotech companies with differentiated clinical pipelines and promising long-term potential. NAV increased 24.0% (in CHF terms) and its share price rose 20.0%, both comfortably outperforming BION's benchmark, the Nasdaq Biotech Index (15.7%). The most recent quarter benefited from improving macroeconomic conditions, including the Federal Reserve's first rate cut in September. The sector outlook remains favourable, with M&A expected to be a key performance driver as big pharmaceutical companies replenish their pipelines ahead of a looming patent cliff. Several core portfolio holdings achieved significant clinical and regulatory milestones, supporting BION's momentum, and others are anticipated before year-end, serving as potential near-term catalysts for portfolio performance.

