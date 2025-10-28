

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) released a profit for its third quarter that Increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $2.438 billion, or $1.18 per share. This compares with $1.852 billion, or $0.90 per share, last year.



Excluding items, NextEra Energy, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $2.348 billion or $1.13 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.02 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period rose 5.3% to $7.966 billion from $7.567 billion last year.



NextEra Energy, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $2.438 Bln. vs. $1.852 Bln. last year. -EPS: $1.18 vs. $0.90 last year. -Revenue: $7.966 Bln vs. $7.567 Bln last year.



