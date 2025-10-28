WidePoint Corporation: WidePoint Secures an Estimated $40 Million to $45 Million SaaS Contract to Deliver FedRAMP-Authorized ITMS Command Center Platform for Leading Global Telecom Carrier

FAIRFAX, VIRGINIA / ACCESS Newswire / October 28, 2025 / WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American:WYY), a federally certified provider of Trusted Mobility Management (TM2) solutions, is proud to announce a multi-year Software as a Service (SaaS) contract with a major telecommunications carrier to deploy its innovative FedRAMP Authorized ITMS Command Center Platform.

This SaaS solution will manage and serve as the system of record for the expected 2 million to 2.5 million units across government telecom operations, transforming how federal, state, local, and education agencies oversee their telecommunications assets. WidePoint estimates the contract will generate revenues of $40-45 million over the initial three-year term of the contract, based on the expected number of managed units.

This multi-year engagement highlights the carrier's trust in WidePoint's proven ITMS Command Center Platform, serving as the hub for the carrier's governmental clients and internal teams. It ensures compliance with federal security standards and streamlines complex telecom management. The estimated scale of units managed under this new contract highlights the strategic value of ITMS's FedRAMP Authorized status, positioning WidePoint as a leader in a market where competitors struggle to meet such rigorous requirements.

A Milestone for WidePoint and the Government Sector

This strategic partnership will serve over 50 government clients, further establishing WidePoint as the premier SaaS FedRAMP solution provider for complex mobility and telecom management in the federal space. As government agencies increasingly prioritize trusted, secure, and compliant solutions, WidePoint remains at the forefront of the evolving landscape.

"We are honored that this major carrier has entrusted WidePoint with such a critical component of its government services," said Jin Kang, CEO of WidePoint."This partnership not only reinforces WidePoint's leadership in FedRAMP-Authorized solutions, it also exemplifies our commitment to providing secure, innovative technology to support government operations."

Addressing Critical Challenges in Government Telecom Management

Government organizations face increasingly complex requirements for managing mobility and telecommunications-demanding solutions that are both highly secure and compliant. WidePoint's FedRAMP-Authorized Managed Mobility Platform fills this critical need, delivering a secure, reliable, and scalable enterprise solution.

"We are excited to partner with this major carrier on such a transformative engagement," said Jason Holloway, CRO of WidePoint."Their trust in our FedRAMP-Authorized platform will enable WidePoint to deliver the most secure and efficient mobility management solutions for their government clients, reinforcing our position as a leader in government mobility management."

Why the Major Carrier Chose WidePoint

WidePoint stands out as the only FedRAMP Authorized SaaS Managed Mobility Platform. Its longstanding reputation, subject matter expertise, and proven track record - serving agencies such as the Department of Homeland Security - have cemented WidePoint's position as the trusted partner for government mobility management. The carrier's decision underscores WidePoint's agility and capacity to deliver solutions that meet the stringent security and compliance standards of federal government clients.

"I want to extend my heartfelt thanks to our dedicated staff for their hard work and innovation in developing the ITMS platform," said Todd Dzyak, COO of WidePoint. "Their commitment has helped us establish the ITMS as the premier FedRAMP-Authorized platform for both Federal and enterprise customers, and this new partnership further validates our leadership in secure mobility management."

