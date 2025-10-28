FluoGuide A/S: FluoGuide in Advanced Negotiations on Collaboration Agreement with a World Leading Medical Technology Company

KØBENHAVN, DK / ACCESS Newswire / October 28, 2025 / FluoGuide A/S ("FluoGuide" or the "Company") (STO:FLUO), a biotech company specializing in precision cancer surgery, announces to be in advanced negotiations regarding a collaboration agreement with a world leading medical technology company.

FluoGuide is in advanced negotiations with a world leading medical technology company on a collaboration agreement within head and neck cancer surgery where the aim is to optimize the usage of imaging systems and FG001 to enable better treatment for patients with cancer. This is in line with communicated anticipation.

The objective of the collaboration is to develop FG001 for tumor imaging and surgical margins assessment for head and neck cancer. The focus of the agreement will be to support the clinical phase and to gather a body of evidence on the technology platforms of the collaboration partner.

The content and the terms of the collaboration agreement is in line with the collaboration agreements the Company has entered with Intuitive Surgical, Olympus and SurgVision over the last 18 months.

The agreement will have no initial payment and will be non-exclusive. The terms of the agreement will not be disclosed, and the agreement will not have an impact on the Company's financial results in 2025 and 2026.

For further information, please contact:

Morten Albrechtsen, CEO

FluoGuide A/S

Phone: +45 24 25 62 66

E-mail: ma@fluoguide.com

Certified Adviser:

Svensk Kapitalmarknadsgransking AB

Website: www.skmg.se

About FluoGuide

FluoGuide lights up cancer to maximize surgical outcomes in oncology. FluoGuide's lead product, FG001, is designed to improve surgical precision by lighting up cancer intraoperatively. The improved precision has a dual benefit - it reduces both the frequency of local recurrence post-surgery and lessens surgical sequelae. Ultimately, the improved precision enhances the likelihood of complete cure and lower healthcare costs. FluoGuide has demonstrated that FG001 is both effective and well tolerated several phase II clinical trials. The lead indications of FG001 are aggressive brain cancer (glioblastoma) and oral head and neck cancer. FluoGuide has entered partnerships with leading MedTech companies with the aim of accelerating development and commercialization. FluoGuide is listed on Nasdaq First North Sweden under the ticker "FLUO".

For more information on FG001 or FluoGuide's uPAR technology platform, please visit our home page www.fluoguide.com

This information is information that FluoGuide A/S is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-10-28 13:47 CET.

