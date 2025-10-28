Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 28, 2025) - Xtra-Gold Resources Corp. (TSX: XTG) (OTCQB: XTGRF) ("Xtra-Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to provide a summary of its unaudited financial results for the three-month period ended September 30, 2025:

Total Assets: US$19,332,270, comprised primarily of cash, marketable securities, and gold inventory (" Liquid Assets ");

US$19,332,270, comprised primarily of cash, marketable securities, and gold inventory (" "); Zero Debt ;

; Total Income from Other Items (Q3 2025): US$3,259,554; and

US$3,259,554; and Net Income after tax (Q3 2025): US$2,269,119.

The full Quarterly Financial Statements and Management Discussion & Analysis ("MD&A") are available on the Company's website at www.xtragold.com.

CEO Commentary

James Longshore, CEO and Co-Founder, stated:

"Xtra-Gold has significantly strengthened its balance sheet, benefiting from the increase in gold prices. For the first nine months of 2025, the Company generated Total Income for Other Items of US$7,111,606, driven largely by sales of 3,391 ounces of fine gold from our gold recovery operations at an average price of US$3,168 per ounce. All exploration activities have been fully funded and expensed, including the operation of three company-owned diamond drill rigs. Our exploration team continues to aggressively expand our resource "footprint", with multiple new potential gold 'shoots' discovered near our existing resource. With our current discovery cost estimated at approximately US$10 per ounce of gold in the ground, Xtra-Gold ranks among the lowest-cost operators in the exploration sector."

About Xtra-Gold Resources Corp.

Xtra-Gold Resources Corp. is a gold exploration company with a substantial land position totaling 226 square kilometers in the Kibi Gold Belt of Ghana, West Africa. The Kibi Gold Belt is geologically similar and in close proximity to the world-renowned Ashanti Gold Belt, which hosts an estimated 130 million ounces of gold resources.

With an established land position, strong financial footing, and experienced technical team, Xtra-Gold is strategically positioned to make the next major gold discovery in Ghana.

Forward-Looking Statements

The TSX does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein. This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements". These statements are based on information currently available to the Company and the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. Forward- looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will", or "plan". Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results relating to, among other things, results of exploration, project development, reclamation and capital costs of the Company's mineral properties, and the Company's financial condition and prospects, could differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements for many reasons such as: changes in general economic conditions and conditions in the financial markets; changes in demand and prices for minerals; litigation, legislative, environmental and other judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments; technological and operational difficulties encountered in connection with the activities of the Company; and other matters discussed in this news release. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of the Company's forward-looking statements. These and other factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that may be made from time to time by the Company or on its behalf, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/272215

SOURCE: Xtra-Gold Resources Corp.