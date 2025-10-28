Bladex Selects Nasdaq Calypso to Advance Treasury Operations and Drive Strategic Growth

PANAMA CITY, October 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bladex (NYSE: BLX) announced today that it is enhancing its treasury management and operational capabilities through the adoption of Nasdaq Calypso, a leading capital markets and treasury management platform. This initiative marks another key milestone in Bladex's ongoing technological transformation journey, aligned with its strategic plan launched in 2022, which focuses on diversifying and expanding the Bank's sources of income.

The Nasdaq Calypso solution serves as a capital markets and treasury management platform that allows financial institutions to integrate and automate front-to-back-office workflows across asset classes. It allows clients to manage valuations, liquidity and risk, while meeting their regulatory obligations. The solution will enable Bladex to expand its operational capabilities, offer new financial products and strategies to clients, and strengthen the Bank's position as a leading institution in the regional banking sector.

Amid the rapid growth of its ecosystem, driven by the addition of new clients, products, and system upgrades, Bladex continues to implement platforms that not only ensure the scalability and flexibility required for its expansion across Latin America and the Caribbean, but that also contribute to the sustained enhancement of the Bank's profitability, a key pillar of its long-term vision.

"As outlined in our Strategic Plan, the implementation of this new tool represents a significant step forward in terms of global practices and standards. This initiative brings key value, as it enables the development of new Treasury products, enhances our offering for clients, and allows us to scale business opportunities with greater safety, agility, and efficiency," said Jorge Salas, CEO of Bladex.

"We are very excited to collaborate with Bladex on this important project and support the development of treasury and capital markets infrastructure in the region. Calypso is a robust solution that provides the agility needed to adapt to an increasingly dynamic market environment, accelerating the launch of new products and delivering a comprehensive, real-time view," said Luis Gustavo Penteado, Associate Vice President of Nasdaq.

"Bladex will have access to a top-tier technological solution covering the entire treasury process, allowing us to strengthen and broaden the range of solutions we offer to our clients. In particular, it will give us the capability to enter new markets by offering hedging solutions with interest rate derivatives, foreign exchange, and, at a later stage, commodities," added Eduardo Vivone, Executive Vice President of Treasury and Capital Markets at Bladex.

The implementation of the project will be carried out in two phases, with the final phase expected to be completed by the end of 2027.

About Bladex

Bladex is a multinational bank established in 1979 by the central banks of Latin America and the Caribbean to promote trade finance and economic integration in the region. Headquartered in Panama, with representative offices in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and Mexico, and a representative agency in the United States, the Bank provides financial solutions to institutions and corporations throughout the region. Bladex has been listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BLX) since 1992 and on the Mexican Stock Exchange for over a decade. Its shareholder base includes central banks, government entities, and banks from twenty-three Latin American countries, as well as institutional and private investors. www.bladex.com

