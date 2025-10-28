Whirlpool Corporation, Habitat for Humanity, and Indiana University Celebrate 15 Years of Collaboration with Landmark Build

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / October 28, 2025 / Whirlpool Corporation, Habitat for Humanity of Monroe County, and Indiana University's Kelley School of Business are marking a major milestone in their long-standing collaboration: 15 years of building hope and homes together in Bloomington, Ind. This year's build constructed five new net-zero homes in Bloomington's Osage Place neighborhood as part of the BuildBetter with Whirlpool program, emphasizing the company's deep commitment to sustainable housing and community building.

"At Whirlpool Corporation, we believe a home is the foundation of opportunity, stability, and well-being," said Jim Peters, Whirlpool chief financial and administrative officer and Kelley School alumnus. "For 15 years, our work with Habitat for Humanity and the Kelley School has enabled us to put that belief into action. This year's expanded build is a milestone that reflects our long-term commitment to building thriving and sustainable communities."

The 2025 build, held the week of October 13, marked the completion of phase one of the Osage Place development, where nine of the homes, including the five net zero homes built this year, are climate resilient and energy-efficient BuildBetter with Whirlpool homes. In addition, the City of Bloomington has awarded $250k in grants for solar panels for 30 homes in this community to help continue the sustainable housing efforts from the BuildBetter with Whirlpool work.

"Every home we build is more than just walls and a roof; it's a step toward generational change for families," said Wendi Goodlett, CEO of Habitat for Humanity of Monroe County. "Thanks to the unwavering support and the energy of Whirlpool Corporation and IU Kelley students, five more families will soon have a safe, affordable, and sustainable place to call home. Together, we are creating not just houses, but thriving neighborhoods that embody hope and resilience."

Launched in 2021, the BuildBetter with Whirlpool program has supported the construction of 260 climate-resilient, energy-efficient homes across the U.S., delivering an average of 45% energy cost savings per family, compared to the average new home, and reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 15% per home. In the program's current phase, it will deliver 50 net-zero energy or net-zero energy-ready homes in the next two years with features such as solar panels, high-efficiency heating and cooling systems and energy and water efficient appliances based on the homeowner and geographic needs.

Volunteers remain at the heart of these builds, including Whirlpool employees, Monroe County Habitat for Humanity volunteers, and students from IU's Kelley School of Business. Beyond construction, Whirlpool is also investing in workforce development by engaging IU students through professional development opportunities and hands-on building experiences.

"This collaboration demonstrates the power of learning by doing," said Pat Hopkins, dean of the IU Kelley School of Business and the James R. Hodge Chair of Excellence. "Our students don't just study leadership and social impact in the classroom--they live it through meaningful projects like these builds. By working alongside Whirlpool Corporation and Habitat for Humanity, our students gain invaluable experience that will shape their futures while leaving a lasting mark on their community."

For more info about Whirlpool Corporation's support of Habitat for Humanity, visit whirlpoolcorp.com/HfH.

