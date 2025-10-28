Subaru of America: How Adopted Dog Yogi Brought Joy Back to His Adopted Home

Previously published by ASPCA

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / October 28, 2025 / Did you know October 22 is National Make a Dog's Day? This day was created by Subaru to encourage all dog lovers across the country to do something special for their canine family members or support a local animal in need.

This year, the ASPCA and Subaru are using this celebratory day to encourage people across the country to consider adopting or fostering a dog in need - like Yogi!

A Familiar Face

Leah N. was scrolling on Facebook when she came across a face that stopped her dead in her tracks. That face belonged to none other than 1-year-old pup Yogi, who looked exactly like Leah's dog Waffles, who sadly had recently passed away.

"I was not ready for another dog, so I kept the tab open but didn't act right away," Leah remembered.

Though Leah said she wasn't ready for another dog yet, she continued to check Yogi's availability on the ASPCA website.

After a few weeks, Yogi still hadn't been adopted. Another Facebook post was created for him.

"My daughter saw it while looking over my shoulder," explained Leah. "She felt the same instant connection I had felt, the familiarity of seeing Waffles in him. That was it. We scheduled a visit, and as soon as we saw him, it felt like we already knew him. His personality was new, but the way he moved and looked was so familiar."

Leah and her family were able to take Yogi home the very same day they met him.

"We could not leave him there. It felt meant to be, especially because he had been waiting so long without anyone coming to see him," said Leah. "On the ride home, my son, August, teared up and said it felt like we had a piece of Waffles back. Yogi made the hole left in our hearts feel a little smaller."

Stormy Beginnings: Rescued from Disaster

In September 2024, Hurricane Helene made landfall as a Category 4 storm, devastating communities across the Southeast. The ASPCA quickly mobilized to multiple states to help, including Conover, North Carolina, where we operated a temporary emergency shelter to care for both lost and unowned animals.

At the shelter, we facilitated pet and owner reunifications and placed 126 unowned animals into loving homes through our incredible partner shelters. When it came time to demobilize from North Carolina, we transported the 19 remaining unowned animals, including Yogi, to an ASPCA recovery facility in Ohio.

In 2024, $50,000 of the funding received through our partnership with Subaru was allocated to support our Hurricane Helene disaster response. An additional $200,000 supported animals like Yogi, who received care and rehabilitation at our Ohio facility and was an immediate hit with our staff.

"He was just an overall fun and happy boy," recalled Taylor McLagan, an ASPCA animal placement coordinator. "We actually expanded his kennel because he would never stop wagging his tail, especially when his favorite shelter friends walked by!"

The happy pup wasn't just good with people - he also loved other dogs and played very well with them. In fact, he was such a good sport that he participated in over 150 different playgroups during his time at our recovery facility!

"He was such a good boy!" Taylor said. "We had no idea why he was one of the last dogs from the temporary shelter to be adopted, but his family was so incredible and worth the wait!"

Bonding with Family

Like many dogs, it took Yogi a little time to get settled in his new digs. He was very nervous on the car ride home, as well as during the first several weeks after, getting startled by loud noises and the television.

"We were extra mindful to keep things calm for him," said Leah. "Over time he began to settle in. At first, he would not go up the stairs or sit on couches or beds, but once he realized he didn't have to be afraid, he quickly became a wonderful snuggler."

While some dogs form an extra-strong bond with one family member, Yogi chooses to make everyone feel special, an attribute that Waffles had as well.

Leah works from home three days a week, so the two spend a lot of time together. Yogi stays by her side all day and sleeps on the bed in her office as she works. At night, he sleeps with Leah and their other dog, Pearl.

"One of his funny bedtime habits is sprinting ahead of me to jump in bed like he is racing to claim his spot," Leah laughed. "When we first got him, he would not jump on the bed, the couch or even go upstairs. We used treats to help him get comfortable with stairs, and after about a week, he finally launched himself into bed. Now, he sleeps soundly every night."

During the day, as soon as Leah's daughter, Nora, and August return from school, Yogi runs to the front door to greet them. Nora gives both Yogi and Pearl spa days, brushing them and cleaning their ears.

"Having Yogi has also taught the kids more about responsibility," Leah told us. "They each help with feeding him and taking him outside, and they are proud to be part of caring for him."

As for Leah's husband, Josey, he and Yogi have "guy days" together. Josey will take him on a long walk in the park and then out for a hamburger.

Yogi's love doesn't end with his human family. He has bonded with canine sibling, Pearl, too.

"He brought new life to Pearl," explained Leah. "She has always been more on the low-energy side, but since Yogi joined our family, she has become more playful and energized."

All in all, the family couldn't be happier with their decision to adopt Yogi. They love watching him sprint around the yard, play and watch birds.

"He is a happy dog who clearly loves his family, and we absolutely love him," said Leah. "Having Yogi in our lives has been such a gift. He has brought back a joyful energy to our home while also being the perfect snuggle companion. Knowing that he was rescued during a disaster makes it feel even more meaningful. We are grateful to be able to give him the safety and comfort he deserves. We are also deeply appreciative of the ASPCA for the incredible work they do, and I would encourage anyone looking for a pet to consider adoption."

How You Can Make an Impact for Dogs Like Yogi

We are grateful and proud to have partners like Subaru, who are committed to making the world a better place for animals. Subaru is especially passionate about supporting some of the most vulnerable shelter animals, including older and disabled dogs, whom they lovingly call 'Underdogs.' These dogs are often overlooked and stay longer in shelters as they wait to find loving homes.

This year, Subaru and the ASPCA encourage people everywhere to consider adopting, fostering or supporting an Underdog as a life-changing way to Make A Dog's Day.

As the proud parent of an adopted dog, Leah offers some advice to anyone considering adoption.

"Giving a dog like Yogi a loving home is one of the most rewarding things we have done. I sometimes feel sad thinking about what he must have been through before us, but now I know he is happy, safe and loved. It does take patience for the dog and for the family as everyone adjusts. Over time, you find your rhythm together. The bond you build makes every bit of effort worth it."

Looking to Make A Dog's Day by adopting a new pup? Check out our adoptable dogs in New York City, Weaverville, North Carolina, or Columbus, Ohio! Not in these areas? Check out your local shelter!

Not ready to commit to adoption just yet? Try fostering! You can foster dogs through the ASPCA in New York City, Weaverville, North Carolina or Columbus, Ohio, or through your local shelter.

