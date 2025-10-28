Profusa, Inc.: Profusa Completes Manufacturing Build-Out, On Track to Begin Product Shipments and Revenue in Early 2026

Achieved key operational milestones establishing manufacturing capabilities to supply more than 2x the products required to achieve 2026 revenue targets

BERKELEY, Calif, Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Profusa, Inc. ("Profusa" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: PFSA), a commercial stage digital health company pioneering a next-generation technology platform enabling the continuous monitoring of an individual's biochemistry, announces completion of key manufacturing initiatives to support 2026 Lumee tissue oxygen monitoring revenue targets.

"Our team is laser-focused on achieving revenue from sales of Lumee tissue oxygen monitoring systems to our customers in the beginning of the second quarter of 2026. Our manufacturing and supply chain projects are on track to provide inventory to our distributors in the first quarter of 2026 to support 2026 revenue projections," said Fred Knechtel, Profusa's CFO.

"We are driven by the positive momentum received from our distributors and growing network of clinical and research customers and look forward to serving the unmet clinical need for tissue oxygen monitoring with our innovative Lumee technology platform," added Ben Hwang, Ph.D., Profusa's Chairman and CEO.

Manufacturing milestones achieved to-date include:

Completed first sensor production run in its recently constructed CER (Controlled Environment Room) in October. Production capacity is more than 2x the sensors required to achieve 2026 revenue targets

Engaged contract manufacturer to produce Lumee patch/readers and pens. Pen production began in October and capacity is more than 2x the pens required to achieve 2026 revenue targets Lumee patch/reader manufacturing first production run is expected in November. Production capacity is more than 2x the patch/readers required to achieve 2026 revenue targets



As previously announced, Profusa intends to partner with distributors AngioPro and Dismeval, S.L, which covers ~35% of European procedures, and confirmed initial 3 key opinion leader commercial and clinical collaborations. Profusa estimates the 2025 European CLTI (Critical Limb Threating Ischemia) market is comprised of more than 700,000 procedures.

About Profusa

Based in Berkeley, Calif., Profusa is a commercial stage digital health company led by visionary scientific founders, an experienced management team and a world-class board of directors in the development of a new generation of tissue-integrated sensors to detect and continuously transmit actionable, medical-grade data for personal and medical use. With its long-lasting, injectable and affordable biosensors and its intelligent data platform, Profusa aims to provide people with a personalized biochemical signature rooted in data that clinicians can trust and rely on.

"LUMEE", "PROFUSA" and the PROFUSA logo are registered trademarks of Profusa Inc. in the United States, Canada, European Union, China, Japan, South Korea and Australia.

For more information, visit https://profusa.com.

