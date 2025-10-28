SEALSQ Expands Post-Quantum Leadership with Strategic Financial-Sector Investments and the Rollout of its Global PQC Deployment Strategy

Geneva, Switzerland, Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ: LAES) ("SEALSQ" or "Company"), a company that focuses on developing and selling Semiconductors, PKI, and Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products, today announces a major expansion of its post-quantum cybersecurity leadership through strategic initiatives designed to accelerate quantum-readiness across the global financial services industry.

While large-scale quantum computers capable of breaking today's encryption may still be years away, the threat to sensitive financial information is immediate and active. Cyber-criminals and state-sponsored actors are already conducting "harvest-now, decrypt-later" attacks, capturing encrypted banking data today with the intent to decrypt it once quantum capabilities mature. This places historical and future records at risk, including client portfolios, cross-border payment data, SWIFT instructions, wealth-management records, contractual agreements, confidential supervisory filings, regulatory communications, and personal financial information.

Despite managing some of the world's most sensitive data, financial institutions continue to lag behind other industries in adopting post-quantum technologies. This gap in a highly regulated and security-critical ecosystem represents a genuine systemic vulnerability. Digital finance, global trade, regulatory compliance, and consumer trust all depend on cryptographic security, and legacy cryptography will not withstand the next era of computing. Delaying preparation risks regulatory exposure, operational disruption, financial loss, and reputational damage.

SEALSQ has already begun executing its quantum transition strategy in the financial sector.

In Switzerland, the Company has launched its post-quantum readiness service supported by a strategic investment in Wecan, a provider of secure compliance and data-sharing infrastructure for regulated financial institutions. Together, SEALSQ and Wecan are developing a Post-Quantum KYC (Know Your Customer) solution designed to protect sensitive client information from collection to processing, securing it against future decryption attempts as quantum capabilities evolve. By combining SEALSQ's expertise in post-quantum technologies with Wecan's leading compliance backbone, the partnership is setting a new benchmark for privacy and resilience in financial data protection.

Additional strategic investments in the compliance and financial-technology sector will be announced shortly, as SEALSQ remains focused on ensuring that the financial ecosystem in key markets is protected against a potential "Q-Day."

To support global deployment, SEALSQ is helping financial institutions begin structured PQC migration immediately by establishing dedicated quantum-security governance, building full cryptographic inventories, and identifying long-term sensitive data vulnerable to future decryption. Institutions are advised to upgrade cryptographic infrastructure, implement hybrid classical-and-post-quantum security models, modernize key-management systems, and ensure vendor and supply-chain alignment with NIST-approved PQC algorithms. Continuous interoperability testing, regulatory monitoring, and organization-wide readiness programs are essential to ensure a seamless transition.

These steps are actionable today. Early movers will secure customer trust, protect privileged data, maintain regulatory compliance, and strengthen systemic resilience before adversaries gain quantum capabilities.

SEALSQ CEO Carlos Moreira notes, "The window for preparation is now: every encrypted record stored today could be vulnerable tomorrow. Preparing for a quantum-safe future is one of the most strategic responsibilities facing the global financial community, and institutions taking action now will lead the industry in digital trust and security as the post-quantum era unfolds."

About SEALSQ:

SEALSQ is a leading innovator in Post-Quantum Technology hardware and software solutions. Our technology seamlessly integrates Semiconductors, PKI (Public Key Infrastructure), and Provisioning Services, with a strategic emphasis on developing state-of-the-art Quantum Resistant Cryptography and Semiconductors designed to address the urgent security challenges posed by quantum computing. As quantum computers advance, traditional cryptographic methods like RSA and Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC) are increasingly vulnerable.

SEALSQ is pioneering the development of Post-Quantum Semiconductors that provide robust, future-proof protection for sensitive data across a wide range of applications, including Multi-Factor Authentication tokens, Smart Energy, Medical and Healthcare Systems, Defense, IT Network Infrastructure, Automotive, and Industrial Automation and Control Systems. By embedding Post-Quantum Cryptography into our semiconductor solutions, SEALSQ ensures that organizations stay protected against quantum threats. Our products are engineered to safeguard critical systems, enhancing resilience and security across diverse industries.

For more information on our Post-Quantum Semiconductors and security solutions, please visit www.sealsq.com.

