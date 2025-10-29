SEALSQ Strengthens Strategic Position in RegTech; Following the Recent 28.3% Equity Stake Acquisition, Wecan's Founder Vincent Pignon Resumes CEO Role

Geneva, Switzerland, Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

SEALSQ Corp (Nasdaq: LAES), ("SEALSQ" or "Company"), a global leader in cybersecurity, semiconductor technology and post-quantum security solutions, today announce that, following the June 2025 strategic acquisition of a 28.3% equity stake in Wecan, the Swiss pioneer in digital compliance platforms for regulated institutions, Wecan's founder, Vincent Pignon, has resumed his role as Chief Executive Officer to lead the next phase of innovation and growth.

Mr. Pignon is a visionary leader with a deep passion for technological innovation. His forward-looking approach and academic rigor have positioned him as a driving force in advancing the adoption of secure, decentralized technologies and shaping the future of this transformative industry.

RegTech (Regulatory Technology) refers to the use of advanced digital technologies, such as AI, machine learning, blockchain, cloud systems, and data analytics, to help organizations comply with regulatory requirements more efficiently and securely. It focuses on automating compliance tasks, improving accuracy, reducing operational and financial risk, and strengthening transparency and data protection. Common applications include identity verification (KYC), anti-money laundering (AML) controls, transaction monitoring, secure data sharing, audit trail management, and regulatory reporting. RegTech is especially relevant in financial services but increasingly adopted across other regulated sectors. It ultimately transforms compliance from a manual, costly burden into a strategic and scalable advantage.

Founded in 2015 in Geneva, Wecan has rapidly established itself as a leading RegTech provider, enabling secure, auditable, and automated compliance workflows for more than one hundred financial institutions including major Swiss banks, independent asset managers, auditors, and outsourced compliance providers.

This investment marks a pivotal milestone for both companies, combining SEALSQ's leadership in cybersecurity and post-quantum technologies with Wecan's advanced compliance-as-a-platform model, fostering the creation of trusted, scalable digital infrastructure for the financial sector.

"This strategic acquisition reflects SEALSQ's commitment to shaping the future of secure digital finance," said Carlos Moreira, Founder and CEO of SEALSQ. "Wecan has demonstrated visionary leadership by transforming compliance into an engine of trust and efficiency. By integrating SEALSQ's state-of-the-art cybersecurity and post-quantum solutions with Wecan's platform, we are establishing the foundation for a new era of secure, frictionless collaboration for regulated institutions globally."

Wecan's flagship solution, Wecan Comply, digitizes and automates data collection and sharing across financial counterparties, enabling streamlined KYC workflows, single data entry, and secure data exchange supported by a distributed infrastructure designed for resilience, redundancy, and privacy.

With ISO 27001 certification and the "Swiss Made Software" label, Wecan continues to advance industry-leading standards for data protection and auditability. Its innovative track record has been reinforced by multiple industry awards and is now strengthened by SEALSQ's global footprint and expertise, with more than 300 employees worldwide.

"SEALSQ's investment into Wecan strengthens our mission to build the world's compliance infrastructure for regulated institutions," said Vincent Pignon, Founder and CEO of Wecan. "Compliance should no longer be seen as a burden, but as a catalyst for trust, efficiency, and growth. Together, we are building the technological backbone for future-ready compliance, powered by cybersecurity and sovereign digital trust."

Strategic Roadmap

Near-term: Launch of an AI-driven interface for intelligent KYC file updates and CRM integrations to automate document pre-filling.

file updates and CRM integrations to automate document pre-filling. By 2026: Integration of SEALSQ's post-quantum encryption technology and deployment of a digital identity module to strengthen secure data exchange.

and deployment of a digital identity module to strengthen secure data exchange. 2027-2028: Introduction of real-time blockchain-based compliance and predictive AI tools for proactive risk and regulatory management.





Wecan aims to deliver fully secure, predictive, and real-time compliance infrastructure at a global scale, enabling a trusted and sustainable financial ecosystem.

"Our vision is a world where trust, security, and transparency are built into every compliance interaction," added Mr. Pignon. "With SEALSQ as a strategic partner, we are accelerating our journey toward global leadership in digital compliance infrastructure."

About Wecan

Founded in Geneva in 2015, Wecan builds secure digital infrastructure for compliance and data sharing across regulated financial institutions, combining blockchain technology, artificial intelligence, and Swiss cybersecurity standards to simplify compliance and reinforce trust.

About SEALSQ:

SEALSQ is a leading innovator in Post-Quantum Technology hardware and software solutions. Our technology seamlessly integrates Semiconductors, PKI (Public Key Infrastructure), and Provisioning Services, with a strategic emphasis on developing state-of-the-art Quantum Resistant Cryptography and Semiconductors designed to address the urgent security challenges posed by quantum computing. As quantum computers advance, traditional cryptographic methods like RSA and Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC) are increasingly vulnerable.

SEALSQ is pioneering the development of Post-Quantum Semiconductors that provide robust, future-proof protection for sensitive data across a wide range of applications, including Multi-Factor Authentication tokens, Smart Energy, Medical and Healthcare Systems, Defense, IT Network Infrastructure, Automotive, and Industrial Automation and Control Systems. By embedding Post-Quantum Cryptography into our semiconductor solutions, SEALSQ ensures that organizations stay protected against quantum threats. Our products are engineered to safeguard critical systems, enhancing resilience and security across diverse industries.

For more information on our Post-Quantum Semiconductors and security solutions, please visit www.sealsq.com.

